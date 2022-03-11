Are you one of the millions of homeowners in the United States strongly considering making the switch to solar energy? The primary benefit of solar panels for homeowners is the long-term cost savings on energy bills. In addition, solar energy is a clean and renewable energy resource, meaning it is a far more positive resource than other options such as oil and coal.

If you plan to install solar panels, you must partner with the best solar company in your local area. In this blog post, we will share practical tips to help you make the right decision when hiring a professional solar installer. Let’s get started.

Ensure They Are Fully Licensed and Insured

When considering a solar installation company, the first thing that you should clarify is that they are fully licensed and insured. Check that they have the necessary business licenses to operate in your particular state.

The same goes for insurance, as there is a risk that hiring an uninsured company could backfire on you. If something goes wrong during installation, you may find that you are liable if you hire an uninsured company.

Check What Warranties Are on Offer

As with any other product, warranties are essential. While solar panels require very little maintenance, choosing a solar installer with good warranties is necessary.

Look for companies that offer a product warranty of 25 years and a quality warranty of 10 years. With a quality warranty, you’re covered if your solar panels malfunction. The last thing you need is to be without power for an extended period.

Opt for an Experienced Installer

Not all solar installation companies are created equal. We recommend that you choose an experienced company backed up by solid reviews.

You can find reviews online or ask for a list of references from a company. That way, you will form a good understanding of a company’s strengths and weaknesses before deciding to hire them.

Ask for a Company’s Opinion

The best solar installation companies will be happy to answer any questions you have before making a final decision. For example, they will be able to advise on the most suitable solar panel system size based on your property’s size, energy usage, and location.

We recommend that you hire an installer that is communicative, helpful, and knowledgeable about solar panels. Check out this top solar installation company if you are ready to make the switch to solar today.

Choose the Best Solar Company in Your Local Area

The above information will help you find a residential solar installation company you can trust. A solar energy system can save you tens of thousands of dollars on energy bills. To make the most of your investment, take your time to choose the most suitable installer in your area.

