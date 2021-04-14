Healthcare management services is described as the “management of hospitals, and/or health care systems at different levels of organization and planning of clinical activities and support processes.” Having healthcare management services also ensures that the desired outcomes are attained, and that every step, process, or department is running smoothly.

Through the years, healthcare management has evolved and one example is the appointment reminder service which we are all so familiar with and has such been a god-send for clients and businesses alike. Here are some of the innovations that have helped make things easier for both patients and providers, which, all in all, lead to an amazing customer experience that benefits both parties.

Appointment reminder services – of course, how can we not start with this baby? This innovation had simple roots from receptionists personally reminding you when to come back for your next appointment to using SMS to email services to calendar apps. In the more recent years, this service has even gone a step further with push notifications, payment gateways, and automation which makes things easier, especially on the provider’s side.

Virtual reality (VR) – virtual reality allows patients to get the care they need from the comfort of home. With VR, patients get to experience procedures and scenarios before actually going through them – this helps them understand things better and can help put any fears at ease.

Telemedicine – telemedicine is now up and running, and is being used more than ever, especially at this time of a pandemic where, in other parts of the globe, movement is more restricted. Telemedicine enables doctors to see patients on a more regular basis and still offer the same quality of care that one can experience with in-person consults.

Chatbots – chatbots save time and money for both patients and providers. A lot more can now be done with chatbots – they can act as an assistant to help with reminders, set appointments , and more.

Lighting control systems – now lighting may be something not commonly associated with healthcare service management. But, with hospitals being known to have harsh lighting, how can you expect to get a good night’s sleep? The University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital installed a better, more patient-friendly LED lighting system to help their young patients sleep better at night. Think of it as mood lighting, but in a hospital, and is designed to help patients sleep more soundly to speed up their body’s healing process.

Individual temperature controls – some patients need to be placed in a room with warmer temperatures to help with recovery, and vice-versa. Hospitals have now installed individual temperature controls to not just help manage their symptoms but to make them as comfortable as possible, too.

Feedback forms – feedback is very vital now as it gives providers information on things that they are doing right, what patients want, and what they can do better. The more customer-focused hospitals also get their employees involved by asking them how they can also best improve their processes and service offerings. This empowers both patients and hospitals which always leads to a better overall experience.

As healthcare continues to embrace technology, we can be sure to expect more innovations down the road.