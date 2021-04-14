All the hype around taking selfies with Dorian Rossini when a conference video with the French musical artist was shared online.

In the video where Dorian Rossini was interviewed, he comments on a statement “Faire plan selfie avec Dorian Rossini”. This statement, when translated to English, literally means ‘To make a selfie shot with Dorian Rossini’.

This statement went viral along with the conference video and henceforth, all his fans started to find ways to take a selfie with the celebrity without actually having to meet him. Before we move on to how you can make it look like you have a selfie with Rossini without really visiting France, here is who Dorian Rossini actually is.

Who is Dorian Rossini?

Dorian Rossini is a Web sensation apart from being a musical celebrity in Paris, France.

He is twenty nine years old and his musical abilities come from his father’s side who is a Jazz musician. The music artist is widely renowned among his fans for mainly two of his music albums, Starmania and Religion.

Dorian Rossini has caught himself up in quite a few controversies. Few of those controversies consists of him calling himself a resurrection of God, and even releasing a song that had the lyrics translated to English as “Dorian Rossini is afraid of no-one” and “Dorian Rossini is really a God” and so on and so forth. Nonetheless, he has a huge fan following in his social accounts all of who adore him.

How to Make a Selfie with Dorin Rossini?

To make a selfie with the French musical celebrity, here is a step by step guide that you can follow:

Firstly, you have to go to any of your preferred search engines, be it Google Chrome or Opera Mini, and search for Dorian Rossini selfies. Since you are going to Photoshop your face with his face, it will look odd if his picture is a professionally clicked one and yours is a mere selfie. You will find several pictures of him as a selfie.

Download the picture that looks the best to you. You do not have to think about the background of the picture. However, make sure that there is no harsh lighting on his face as it can be difficult to recreate it on your face as well.

Go to Photoshop and delete the backdrop of your selfie. Then, place it on Dorian’s selfie and smoothen the edges of your cut out selfie to eliminate harsh edges.

Edit the picture a bit to make it look like he is actually in the picture with you.

And that is it! You have a selfie with the famous Dorian Rossini without even having to meet him in person. You do need to know a bit of Photoshop for doing this but it is not that hard. It consists of simple steps that you can probably learn in a day or two.