Ever wondered why you can’t watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Netflix in the US? After all, the show is set in the city known as the birthplace of the US. Though, to be fair, the exterior of the famous Paddy’s Pub is actually located in Los Angeles. Regardless, it feels odd to not make such a widely beloved show available to one of its biggest audiences.

While regional locking is a complex subject, it all essentially boils down to money. For example, movie studios may avoid making their titles available for streaming in regions where they’re still doing the rounds in cinemas. Other times they need to sort out dubbing, subtitling, advertising and similar affairs with local companies.

That’s a decent enough explanation in most cases; but what about IASIP? Well, we don’t actually know what kind of licensing limbo the show is stuck in at the moment. At least there’s a way you can still watch it in the US (and anywhere else in the world).

How to Watch IASIP on Netflix in the US

Nobody cares what goes on behind the scenes at these large studios, right? All we want is to enjoy the Philly gang’s misadventures and failed business exploits without pesky geo-blocks getting in the way. Fortunately, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will make any such restrictions a thing of the past.

Once you sign up, download and install the VPN app on your device(s), all you need to do is log in and choose a UK-based server from the provider’s list. That’s all there is to it – now you can simply head over to Netflix and enjoy the complete series. Well, aside from that one episode.

Don’t know where to find a VPN that reliably works with Netflix? If you visit the link in the beginning, StreamCatcher will have several top-tier recommendations. The service also has up-to-date info about where IASIP and other shows are currently available. Keep it bookmarked in case something on your “to watch” list doesn’t show up in your local Netflix library.

Do All VPNs Work on Netflix?

It would be ideal if all VPNs worked on the platform, but free ones in particular are quickly blacklisted by most streaming sites. Not to mention they’re a privacy and security nightmare for the most part. Even premium VPNs are caught in the crossfire, but at least they have the necessary funding to get around Netflix’s filters.

You also don’t have to deal with the following problems associated with free VPNs:

Slow download and streaming speeds – after all, high-performance servers cost a pretty penny



Bandwidth throttling – free VPNs slow down your network performance to keep things relatively stable for all users

Data caps between 500 MB and 10 GB, which are barely enough to watch a few episodes of IASIP, let alone an entire season

Nobody actually agrees with Netflix’s VPN ban, aside from studio executives holding on to their antiquated regional licensing practices. Even Netflix would be happy to make their full catalog available for streaming worldwide.

Until things change for the better, we’re all stuck using good old sub-based VPNs. Well, you could also dish out between $12 and $15 per season on Amazon, iTunes, and the like. Just remember that they’re also subject to regional licenses, and could remove the show from your library at any given time.