Currently, almost 4.2 billion people use social media accounts for various purposes. 1.15 billion social media users use Instagram monthly. Instagram’s popularity is due to its significant presence through hashtags that sort posts making the poster visible to many users.

By using specific niche hashtags, it makes it easier to find the target audience. Instagram also promotes interaction through its features such as private chats, sharing, and sending links.

The platform provides excellent connectivity between users, businesses, celebrities, and other users who follow trending hashtags. Due to its exposure, connectivity, and interaction, every company should use it for marketing. Every account used for marketing should have a large following. However, it takes hard work and patience to get a large following. You can instantly reach a large following by buying accounts.

How to buy Instagram accounts securely

a) Determine whether the account is fake and whether the seller exists. Fake accounts have random followers who do not comment on posts. They also follow more accounts than those who follow them. Fake accounts also have little to no posts, fake bios, and the comments they make about posts are irrelevant. Most fake accounts are recent accounts created only recently. Avoid purchasing fraudulent Instagram accounts by purchasing phone-verified accounts with unique IP addresses from verified account sellers. b) Purchase an account in your niche to ensure that you maintain the account’s followers and reach your target audience. c) make a buyer-seller contract d) acquire the original email and passwords used in creating the account c) Change the email address and password associated with the account as soon as possible. e) use an escrow account to deposit money or use PayPal’s option of goods and services to protect yourself from losing money if the seller is a fraudster.

The Best places to buy an Instagram account

a) online platform. Always check for reviews from other customers to avoid fraud. Look at customer support, the quality of services, and the established trading rules. b) Middlemen sites are the safest place if you come across a genuine website, as you do not interact directly with the seller. Purchases involve a third party, which reduces the chances of fraud. d) eBay is not very secure as the platform does not monitor transactions.

The prices of Instagram accounts

Prices for the Instagram account depend on several factors, including:

Number of followers

Niche. Accounts in the money-making place are more expensive because it is easy to make money.

Originality or semi-originality of the username

Account demographics. Accounts that appeal to a target group of 18 to 30 years old are more valuable. Follower accounts with followers from Tier 1 countries such as the US, Canada, and Australia are more expensive. Follower accounts from countries with low tire countries make an account to have a lower price.

Engagement of the accounts is dependent on likes, comments, video views, and story views.

The growth rate is dependent on the number of followers you receive per day.

By combining all these factors, you can determine the price of an Instagram account. You can also compare the different platforms that sell them to get a rough idea of the price of an Instagram account.