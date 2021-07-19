Are you keen to start trading on the foreign markets? Millions of people are already making regular money from trading in forex. However, to a complete novice, forex can often seem a little complex. What does the process entail, how can you make money, and what is the forex spread?

In this guide, we’ll focus on the latter. Whether you’re just getting started in pairs and trading, or are looking for investors Europe information, now really is a great time to start reading up on the potential for passive income via forex. In fact, for more information and guidance, we highly recommend Leaprate, linked above.

The spread in brief

When you start trading in forex, the spread is the main cost that you will likely come across. Crucially, it’s the difference between the bid price and your asking price. This is normally split between the two currencies in any pair at a given time. For example, you might calculate the forex spread on the GBP / USD pair based on the difference between them.

The spread is measured in pips, and the larger the spread, the more volatile the market is likely to be. This means that the value is likely to spike high and dip low frequently. Therefore, a high spread tends to be considered a riskier ‘bet.’

Forex spreads are variable too, which means that they do give insight into how liquid the markets are. This can also make things a little tricky for novices, at least to begin with. It also means that volatility is likely to make the spread increase in size.

Crucially, you always need to look at the spread to ascertain risk. As with all trading and investing, risk management is key. If you don’t account for risk, you could stand to lose a lot of money!

What affects the spread?

The spread is affected by all kinds of things. As you are dealing in foreign currencies, as you may imagine, political and social events are always likely to cause some changes. Economic shift in a country will likely affect some pairs.

In recent times, a good example to consider may be the COVID-19 pandemic. A territory’s response to the crisis and their job market will likely affect how large the spread can be from pair to pair.

However, economic factors can get fairly complex, which means that there are always likely to be deeper reasons why spreads go up. That’s why it is a good idea to look for help from a forex expert if you are trading for the first time.

Is it worth trading in forex?

Forex can be volatile; however, it can also be amazingly rewarding. Providing you are willing to put the time in to learn how forex works and how the spreads are affected, there’s no reason why you won’t be able to make some brilliant passive income over time. While you’re protecting your business in the main — why not additionally look for passive income avenues through forex?