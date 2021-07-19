Architects are an interesting bunch. They’re creative people, who love to tinker with new ideas and solve problems. This is why they make such great best friends! If you’re shopping for one this year, here’s a list of the best gifts that will keep them happy and engaged all year long.

They are some of the best people to work with. They design and help build structures that make our world what it is today. And as a result, they deserve all the best gifts! Whether you’re looking for a birthday present or just want to thank your favorite architect for their hard work, these are some of the best gifts out there:

Sketching Pads – Architectural sketches are often best when drawn on paper in pencil or ink. A sketch pad is a perfect gift because it offers plenty of space for drawings without being too bulky to carry around while on-site visits or traveling to conferences.

Coffee Mugs – Architects have notoriously early morning meetings, which means coffee is always nearby! A sleek mug makes drinking their favorite hot coffee even more enjoyable.

Lego Architecture Studio – Looking to explore your creative side? LEGO Architecture Studio gives you all the tools you need to make remarkable, imaginative creations. Start building outhouses, skyscrapers and any other architectural wonder filled with interior details like curved walls, staircases and even cardboard cut-outs of people!

If architecture isn’t your thing then maybe it’s time to get some ideas – this set includes a 272-page guidebook that discusses the fundamentals of architecture in a LEGO context.

All the bricks are one shade making it easy for beginners or adult hobbyists alike! Explore how architects use geometry and creativity when designing buildings. The 1210 bricks included will give you lots of construction possibilities.

Architect Line Leather – This elegant and contemporary desk organizer is the perfect solution to your busy life! It’s got plenty of space for notes, take-out menus, beverages, you name it!

The World Atlas Of Architecture – Every page is overflowing with photos, illustrations, maps and diagrams. Every style of architecture from ancient civilizations to modern styles are explored here. The World Atlas of Architecture is a wonderfully enlightening coffee table book that belongs on every architect’s shelf.

Areaware Men’s Concrete Desk Set

We hear work desks can be pretty dreadful. All that frustration and boredom just from sitting in front of a computer all day? We don’t know about you, but sometimes we need a little something to break up the monotony. But no need to worry, because while it might not build buildings or get rid of poverty (thankfully!), our Areaware Men’s Concrete Desk Set will make your cube at work much more interesting!

From its smooth surface and solid concrete construction down to the pens and tape dispenser tucked neatly inside the desk set’s compartments, this desk is good looking and solidly built for “white collar” labor.

LEGO Architecture Studio 21050 Playset

Unleash your inner architect with this awesome gift! The LEGO Architecture Studio 21050 Playset includes 1210 white and transparent LEGO bricks, sorting trays to help you learn the fundamentals of architectural design in a LEGO context, and an inspirational 272-page guidebook written in collaboration with leading architects.

With this set, children can use their creativity to build structures using monochromatic bricks that allow them to imagine more than just flat shapes—now they can simulate the light effects on walls, explore how it feels to stand inside new buildings or create their own architecture all from scratch.

Gravity Weighted Blanket

The Gravity Weighted Blanket is a 100% cotton cover with cording for maximum comfort. Don’t let the word “blanket” trick you into thinking this product is too heavy! It weighs nothing more than 2 pounds, so it’s perfect for those sleepy heads who want to sleep in and need all the help they can get snuggling up.

We know how hard it can be to set your alarm clock just right and then even harder when you have that nightmare one time out of a million where you accidentally turn off the alarm and oversleep. You can stop worrying about that happening again because now there are weighted blankets like ours to keep everything on track until morning comes knocking at your door.

rOtring 1900184 800+ Mechanical Pencil and Touchscreen Stylus

rOtring’s compact 800+ pencil is made of robust aluminum. It comes with a sleek retractable stylus tip and features four different built-in eraser heads that detach from the push-button cap for easy access. The 800+ refill comes reloaded with HB lead, ready to create rich strokes in any drawing or writing job.

Precision stylus tip provides high accuracy and control, making this the perfect tool for going from paper to screens or graphics tablets while writing by hand or sketching on digital devices. With an ergonomic hexagonal barrel ensuring fatigue-free writing and drawing performance, it still has enough leftover creativity space to be your go-to companion when going out into nature.

The Story of Buildings: From the Pyramids to the Sydney Opera House and Beyond

From the ancient pyramid to more modern buildings, Dillon shares the intriguing stories of these architectural marvels and how they came to be.

The Story of Buildings is filled with fascinating facts about some of mankind’s most impressive design feats. There are plenty of surprising details, too: for example, did you know that the World Trade Center in New York was designed after a fashion model? This compelling history will have readers looking at their hometown through new eyes.

Leica DISTO D2 New 330ft Laser Distance Measure with Bluetooth 4.0, Black/Red

The idea of owning your perfect travel companion is downright alluring. That’s why the latest Leica DISTO laser measure will have you salivating. This 40% smaller, 20% lighter camera in hand with a reachable 330ft range and an easier-to-read display? This is the device that never fails to make any adventure better.

With Bluetooth technology and easy to use interface, it’s time for your best-laid plans to always include this beauty from Leica.

Durable IP54 dust & splash protection rounds off our favorite new gadget; how else can you keep so many amazing memories?

Sketching 72 Wooden Box

Being an artist is nothing to scoff at, and here at Blendersville we want you to show your work off with pride. Whether you are just starting out or have been drawing for years, make sure every sketch receives all the attention it deserves with this set of 72 pencils. They come neatly packed in a beautiful box that will be admired by everyone who sees it!

lieomo Handmade-1PC Modern Geometric Style Conerete Planter

Bring order to your overgrown home decor at an affordable price today! Elevate any living space with this simple, chic planter that elevates plants and flowers like a true professional. At such a small size, it’s perfect for the limited house or condo décor options.

All you need is some potting soil and your favorite flora and voila: instant inspiration that’s too easy! With clean lines and minimalist style as its selling point, this modern geometric planter will add sleek sophistication to any room just by spending a little bit of time outside the norm on landscaping arrangements.

Make every square inch of your living space count with help from this brilliantly designed creature of clean lines – now with great pricing for even better savings!

The Architect Says: Quotes, Quips, and Words of Wisdom

Architects are funny folks. Whether musing about their inspirations (a blank sheet of paper, the sun hitting the side of a building), expanding on each other’s thoughts (on materials, collaboration, clients, and constraints), or dishing out a clever quip, architects make good copy. The Architect Says is a colorful compendium of quotations from more than one hundred of history’s most opinionated design minds.

You’ll find that there are several platitudes to ponder as you lunch at your desk–as well as some quotes so profane they’re relegated to footnotes. Architecture is not for the faint-hearted! Entertaining and enlightening reading for anyone who really wants to know what an architect thinks.

Skyline The New York Chess Set

Show off your pride for the Big Apple with our latest edition of the New York Skyline Chess set. We designed it to be double weighted and easy on the hands, which means you can keep playing for a long time without fatigue!

Each piece is intricately designed and made with top quality materials that will last for years to come. It comes in classic black and white, perfect if you want an elegant look instead of one that screams “I’m a chess player!” And as far as gifts go: This outstanding product would make any architect or city lover proud.