Project IGI 2: Covert Strike is a videogame developed by Innerloop Studios, published by Codemasters, released on 06 – 03 – 2003 It falls under the following genre categories : FPS Stealth

If you are looking to see if you can run Project IGI 2: Covert Strike on your computer, you’ve come to the right place. See what are the minimum and recommended for system requirements ( sys req ) for Project IGI 2: Covert Strike

Can I run Project IGI 2: Covert Strike?

If you were wondering if you could run Project IGI 2: Covert Strike, we will help you to get the answer.

In order to be able to run Project IGI 2: Covert Strike, you will need a CPU better than Pentium III or Athlon 700MHz Processor, more than 128MB RAM, a GPU that is better ranked than 32MB 3D Accelerated Video Card. Check the other system requirements for the game, below.

IGI 2 Covert Strike game includes new features of the IGI game. Here you can download free IGI 2 Convert Strike game easily. igi 2 gameplay is very clear and HD graphics.

IGI 2 Covert Strike game is a mission game.

If you like to play the mission-adventure game then IGI 2 Convert Strike game is for you. IGI 2 Convert Strike shooting pc game developed by Innerloop Studios and released by Codemasters in 2003.

There is a lot of mission to complete. IGI game is a fully HD graphic game.

When you will play this game, you will find that is a fantastic graphic shooting game.

IGI 2 Covert Strike game is a multiplayer game.

In IGI 2 Convert Strike game two-person play the game same time.

The IGI 2 Convert Strike game’s main advantage is that it includes multiplayer features to play the game.

IGI 2 is better than the IGI game because it includes various new graphics and features.

There are two modes in this game. IGI 2 includes Single-player, Multiplayer mode.

IGI 2 Gameplay

IGI 2 includes 19 missions. All missions differ from each other mission. Every mission includes a new task to perform. Missions have objectives that must be completed before the mission ends.

Every mission presents more difficulties.

Mission increment means you will face more groups of enemies to be bypassed or sneaked past. You have to shoot all enemies and finish the mission.

In this game, you will play as a shooter and there is the story this will help you to play a game in a systematic method. It’s an amazing shooting game.