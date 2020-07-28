Moving into a new house is an overwhelming, draining, exhausting task. People often think it’s about unpacking and packing things. Whereas it’s a lot more than that. We have listed below the 10 important things you must remember to do when shifting into your new house.

Do a Walkthrough

The best time to give your house a thorough walk is when it’s empty. So before you bring your furniture and home appliances into the house and unpack them, walk around the house. Make sure, things are functioning properly and repairs are done by the previous owner. Also check if every appliance like switches, tubes, fixtures are in working order.

Unpack essentials

You must unpack the materials most essential for your bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Shifting is a hectic task and usually exhausts everyone. So at the end of the day, you need your bedroom to be organized and clean. You can borrow beds on rent if shifting your bed to the new house takes some time. Also, you must make sure your washroom is clean, with all the toiletries stored in the right place. Lastly, arranging your kitchen equipment must also be a priority.

Child/Pet Proof

If you will shift in your house with kids, your first task would be to make the house safe for them. You can create a separate kid-free room, where you can dump all the materials, discard packaging items, etc. and use it as a storeroom. Make sure to keep dangerous items like glass pieces, cleaning supplies, box cutters, etc., out of their reach. Get mattress on rent, and lay them on the floor to prevent your kids from getting hurt.

Check the utilities

On the day you shift, make sure your electric equipment, internet, gas, water supply, cooking materials, etc., are all in proper state. If you are looking into these utilities after shifting, you would have to face problems in your new house.

Plan out where to keep what

If you have already made a prior plan regarding where to place what, you would save a lot of your time and energy. You must know what to keep inside your room and where especially when it comes to furniture. Because it’s extremely exhausting to keep shifting the furniture from one place to another.

Locate the water valve and fuse box

The water valve and fuse box are two essentials. So know their locations so that you don’t have to rush around the house searching for them. Advisably, you must keep your fuse box somewhere in your storeroom or basement and the water valve in close vicinity to the washroom.

Do a Deep Clean

The last thing to do after you have shifted to your new house is to conduct a deep cleaning process. You must start your life in your new room in a clean state. So either call professionals who would do that for you or do it yourself.

Prioritize Repairs

When you inspected your empty house first, you might have noticed a few issues that had to be repaired. Make a list of them and prioritize each of them. Call the contractors or engineers to fix the issues in order of their preferences.

Get new locks

It’s always advised to change the old locks of your house. Here, it’s about being more cautious than being sorry later. As it’s about your safety and security, you must the locks and get new ones. You only have to incur a little expense in return for your peace of mind.

Change Your Address

Now that you have shifted to your new house, be mindful of changing your old address officially. Also, notify others about your new address and change the old one everywhere.

When you shift to your new house, you can opt to decorate it with small home decor items. Shifting into a new house is surely a hectic task but keeping in mind the above-listed things would make the process easier for you. One last thing worth mentioning is that always stays calm and organized.