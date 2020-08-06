Sometimes when you wake up you feel super tired which affects your daily routine. This feeling of tiredness is stated as fatigue that results in a lack of motivation and energy in your body. To overcome this problem, doctors in Lahore suggest a super easy solution. If you are also the one who is feeling low then this one is for you. Here are the 7 ways to combat fatigue to lit up your morning.

#1. Wake up early:

Waking up early will give you tremendous energy and motivation for your day. Researchers showed that people who wake up early have a better quality of sleep. Therefore, instead of hitting the snooze button and lying in bed make sure to wake up for a healthy routine.

#2. Drink Water:

Water is the best drink to take instead of coffee when you wake up early in the morning. Because dehydration can become the reason for fatigue. Besides this, it is also helpful for cleaning your body and preventing kidney stones. Also, avoid drinking cold water as it will badly affect your body.

#3. Do Exercise:

Waking up early, drinking a glass of water, and doing a little bit of stretching and exercise is the best combo to get rid of fatigue and for starting your day. An article published on science daily indicates that your muscles are paralyzed while you are sleeping. Therefore a little bit of stretching or exercise is the best thing to reactivate your muscles.

Likewise, sitting the whole day on an office chair can also increase fatigue. Therefore, on work, keep doing a little bit of stretching and move around to stay active.

#4. Eat healthy Breakfast:

The eating habit has a major connection with your body. If you are taking caffeine early in the morning, it will give you a boost but only for a short period of time. Therefore, consider taking healthy food early in the morning for avoiding fatigue.

Things that are best for breakfast are fresh fruits & vegetables, lean protein meat like chicken, turkey & fish, and vitamins & supplements (Use vitamins and supplements only after consulting with a specialist).

#5. Avoid Coffee:

Minimize the consumption of coffee and replace it with green tea. Caffeine has a serious disadvantage. According to doctors, caffeine consumption increases blood pressure, heart attacks, insomnia, and indigestion. Many people treat caffeine as an energy drink but it is not the best solution for avoiding fatigue. It provides energy but only for a limited time.

#6. Minimize sugar Intake:

After Caffeine the next thing that you have to avoid is sugar. Avoid drinking sugary drinks. Consuming too much sugar each day increases the chances of heart-related disease, Obesity and diabetes. It also increases fatigue, as excessive sugar remains in your blood and does not use as energy. It also results in obesity. Similarly, very low consumption of sugar can also cause fatigue as your body did not get enough energy. Therefore, keep the consumption of sugar moderate.

#7. Reshape your sleeping habit:

Avoiding fatigue all day does not just depend on when you wake up and what you do all day long. But, it also depends on your sleeping habit. Try to reshape your sleeping habit. Do not use a mobile phone or any electronic device at least 30 minutes before going to bed and read a book instead. The blue light emitting from your mobile screen is harmful to your eyes and therefore you feel heavy when you wake up the next day.

By following these suggestions by the best doctors, you can combat fatigue and can stay active all day. In case you are still unable to deal with the fatigue contact the concerned doctor immediately.