Weston Richey and Emily Salch were one of the most popular couples on the first season of Love Island USA, a dating reality show on CBS. The show featured young and attractive singles who had to couple up and compete for a cash prize in a tropical villa. Weston, a photographer and content creator from Dallas, and Emily, an Instagram model and student from New York, met on the 18th day of the show and instantly hit it off. They ended up in fourth place in the finale, but they seemed to have found love with each other. But are they still together now?

Their Love Island Journey

Weston had a rocky start on the show, as he struggled to find a stable partner. He first coupled up with Mallory, then switched to Katrina, then Kelsey, then Kyra, before finally settling on Emily. Emily entered the villa as a bombshell and caught Weston’s eye right away. They bonded over their love for adventure sports and their similar personalities. They also faced some challenges, such as Weston’s exes confronting him about his behavior and Emily’s doubts about his commitment. However, they managed to overcome these obstacles and stayed loyal to each other until the end.

Their Post-Show Relationship

After leaving the villa, Weston and Emily continued to date in real life. They posted several pictures and videos of them together on social media, showing their fans that they were happy and in love. They also visited each other’s hometowns and met each other’s families and friends. Emily wrote on her Instagram page in September 2019: “Our journey was not easy or perfect but since day one we have been 100% genuine with each other, have communicated with love and respect, truly listened to one another, and have had each other’s backs when times were rough. We may not have been the winners of Love Island, but we are winners in life.”

Their Breakup

Unfortunately, their relationship did not last long after that. In February 2020, Emily posted a picture of herself alone on Valentine’s Day, hinting that she and Weston had split up. She later confirmed this in a YouTube video in May 2020, where she explained that they had broken up and gotten back together several times before calling it quits for good. She said that they had different goals and lifestyles, and that they grew apart over time. She also said that they had some trust issues and communication problems that led to their breakup.

Their Current Status

Since their breakup, Weston and Emily have moved on with their lives. Weston has focused on his photography and content creation career, traveling to different places and working with various brands. He has also deleted all traces of Emily from his Instagram account. Emily has also pursued her modeling career, posing for various magazines and campaigns. She has also traveled to different countries and enjoyed her single life. She has kept some pictures of her and Weston on her Instagram account, but she has not mentioned him in any of her posts.

The Bottom Line

Weston and Emily were one of the most promising couples on Love Island USA season 1, but they could not make their relationship work outside the show. They had some good moments together, but they also had some serious issues that led to their breakup. They are now living separate lives and focusing on their careers. They have not revealed if they are still in touch or if they have dated anyone else since their split.