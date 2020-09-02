Artificial Intelligence is a rapidly evolving area of technology that is touted to be a real catalyst in spurring the growth of various industries. Its applications are already finding a home in a myriad of emerging sectors like driverless cars, blockchain technology, space exploration, financial services, creative industries, and many more.

In 2016, IBM programmed an AI tool to create a movie trailer by feeding it with over 100 Hollywood movie trailers; the output from an entirely different set of clips was brilliant, and it took one-third of the time. As the coming decade of technology pushes AI to the next level, these advances will also augment video editing capabilities.

As the world of creative industries evolves in this scenario, incorporating AI into the video editing process is valuable as it can impact the creative process. Artificial Intelligence in video editing brings many significant features, for instance – streamlining workflow, cutting down editing time, AI-suggestive creative animation, and invitation makers templates, etc., all of which inevitably make the process simpler, faster, and more creative.

In this article, we have listed how to use artificial intelligence in video editing. Whether you know what an AI system is capable of doing or are looking to enhance your knowledge about AI video editing, this is your guide to becoming a better and an impactful video editor.

Ways to use AI for Video Editing

AI streamlines workflow and provides creative suggestions to make videos more engaging and exciting

One of the toughest jobs as a video editor is to ensure that people see your video from start to finish. In a world where the viewer’s attention span is minimum and people want to maximize their time — making your videos short, crisp and engaging is like hitting the home run. Fortunately, Artificial Intelligence is making hitting the home run possible with every video.

When you work with AI tools, your bite-sized clips for clients, social media posts, digital marketing campaigns, become much more interesting and generate traffic.

How, you ask?

AI tools make it easier to choose and select the best clips to create a more impactful short video. First, the program organizes all the footage, including multi-cam takes and different camera angles. The clips are then matched to the script, to create several options to choose from. Following that, the program recognizes exactly what is inside those clips. Using motion activity and facial recognition tools, it can determine emotional value in each frame.

For example, the program can track widened eyeballs for emotions related to scare, surprise or wonder. AI can simulate motion activity and optimize the video to quickly adjust if something’s not quite right to increase engagement further. By incorporating AI tools, your workflow is streamlined, and with creative suggestions assisted by machine learning tools, you can hope to create better, more traffic worthy videos.

#1. AI makes the video editing process simpler and faster.

People often shy away from video editing because they see it as a daunting and complicated task. Artificial Intelligence is changing this. If you want to learn video editing, such tools make your life easier, and these can be found on all major online video editors.

AI tools in video editing with the ‘drag-and-drop feature’ allow you to choose clips and edit them on the video timeline, making it quite simple. You can go beyond just inserting, cutting, or trimming your video, AI tools empower you to add filters, text overlays, and transitions to your video with exciting suggestions. You can create a professional video step-by-step as the AI program handholds you through most of the steps. After you finish editing, it will guide you through the rendering and uploading process to share your video with your friends, family, and professional network.

#2. Makes it convenient to edit vertical videos

As smartphone users are growing throughout the world, the emergence of vertical videos is also gaining popularity. All over social media, you can find brands, influencers, content marketers, creating and posting vertical videos. As this style grows and becomes the primary way for brands and social media influencers to post content on mobile-first platforms — AI video editing tools can turn dull and bland videos into quirky and exciting social media video bytes.

The most revolutionary aspect of Artificial Intelligence is that you don’t need technical expertise to begin working. Whether you are engaging your audience or sharing a personal video, you can create, edit, and share beautifully branded vertical videos on social media platforms with AI-assisted video editing tools. For starters, the AI tool provides helpful suggestions at each step of the way — easy to add audio tracks, watermarks, text overlays of different typefaces, and the best place to add your brand logo all packaged seamlessly to convey your message in the best possible manner.

#3. Using AI to make video tutorials better

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed people to adopt digital ways in many areas of work and play previously not thought of. In the field of education — teachers, trainers, professors have begun teaching online classes and making video tutorials that are creative, fun, and engaging. Teaching students complicated concepts can get exhausting, especially when you are not proficient with video editing. That’s where AI enters.

With AI tools, you, as an educator, can add text overlays, graphic animations, and screen sharing animations without spending hours on YouTube learning the program. Today, teachers are also creating exciting slideshow videos using www.videocreek.com/make/slideshow-maker, which helps students learn better.

Tutorial videos are gaining importance over verbal or written-down instructions because it is quicker and students learn better through interaction. The AI tools available help you capture what is on your screen and incorporate audio. Using those clips, you can create a seamless video where you can add additional layers and make your lesson modules interactive.

Artificial Intelligence is the future of Video Editing.

Artificial Intelligence is practically augmenting every aspect of modern life and work as we know it. It is the Internet of the 90s — a tool that empowers people to be more creative and streamlines mundane processes. With AI video editing tools, you can take your videos to the next level. Artificial Intelligence is the Future of Video Editing. It not only improves your efficiency as a video editor, but speeds up the workflow, and machine learning tools can recommend best clips from an entire roster while enabling you to take advantage of entirely new features and be more creative in the process. There was a time when a typical 2-minute video used to make an entire day to edit, trim and render — now all that can be brought down to one-third of the time.

Imagine a future where AI tools handle the mundane processes of video editing like sorting clips, adding clips to timelines, cutting, trimming, etc, leaving you to do the more creative part of the job. Exciting, isn’t it? That future is taking place right now.