It may seem like a simple and easy task but buying a bottle for your baby is a much more critical task because there are a lot of them in the market to choose from.

Not only in styles and designs, but it also varies in shapes, materials and sizes. So, you can tell that it is a difficult task to find out the best one for your beautiful baby. There are also many reviews of baby products in the internet that can enable moms to pick the best baby products .

I am not sure if you guys heard this before or not, glass baby bottles are now again becoming famous and gaining the trust of mommies. There are tons of reasons for glass bottles that made this more trusted and usable over any other materials. But almost every mommy has so many questions regarding best glass baby bottles. So, today I am going to try to answer all of those in this article.

Are they safe for your baby?

Yes, they are entirely safe for your baby because they are not like milk bottles that would dangerously shatter in a single drop. If you are not buying any glass baby bottles by thinking of the shattering problems, then you are judging this in a wrong way. Yes, babies will drop their bottles every day, but those new baby glass bottles will never shatter by any drops. So, they are perfectly safe from falls.

Why ditch plastic for glass bottles?

Glass baby bottles are made of sturdy tempered glasses which is far more batter and unique than any other glasses like plastic or steel. Glass bottles are much easy to give proper shape than plastic. Glasses are also much easier to clean, there will be no bacteria left in the glass baby bottles after cleaning it where plastic may contain bacteria after going through the cleaning process. Glass baby bottles will definitely win in the feeding formula over plastic any time.

Healthy doesn’t have to be costly or hard

1. Healthy materials: baby glass bottles are way more healthy and safe for your baby. It does not contain any harmful things. Glass baby bottles are naturally free and safe from phthalates, BPS and BPA.

2. No spilt so no waste: Glass baby bottles are great for pumping, those are so easy and simple for feeding. It can correctly store any of the liquids, so no waste happens there.

3. Reuse for years to come: A glass baby bottles are way more rigid and environment friendly. And it can be used much longer than plastic or steel glasses.

Why should you purchase a baby glass bottles?

• There are not any sorts of harmful chemicals used in glass baby bottles, and glass baby bottles are wholly natural and organic. So, you should feel safer if you use baby glass bottles for your baby.

• Glass baby bottles are way easier to clean compared to plastic bottles. Besides it also able to be less attached to dirt where plastic bottles cannot.

• Glass baby bottles will provides you the best and full Sanitation. You will be able to heat your glass bottles in high temperature where plastic bottles will quickly meltdown.

• They are also more durable compared to plastic bottles, and it will last longer than plastic baby bottles.

• Plastic bottles tend to absorb odors, and it may cause variations in the taste of the milk or any other liquid. But glass baby bottles are entirely natural, and babies will feel the real taste of the milk and drink.

• Baby glass bottles are eco-friendly and also last longer than plastic bottles.

Despite some cons of baby glass bottles, I guess you all will agree with the fact that baby glass bottles are way more suitable for babies.