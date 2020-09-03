There is often a strong sentiment attached to gold jewelry and that is probably why we end up with buildup of outdated styles and designs in our lockers. Jewelry needs the same round of spring cleaning that your wardrobe does and while investing in gold is a great idea, being a smart investor is what matters the most. It is never a bad time to buy gold since its value is almost always on a sharp incline. However, choosing the right style and design is very crucial. With gold no longer remaining just a closet asset but emerging to be a powerful style statement, investing in a dainty gold necklace is a wise idea.

Why you should start buying dainty gold jewelry today

READ ALSO No Content Available

When you want to upscale your style quotient to the next level and yet wear a piece of fine jewelry, a 18k or a 14k gold necklace fits the purpose just right. Low carat gold jewelry is not only easier on the pocket but also makes for stylish trends that could be difficult to design in 22 karats. Apart from the design factor, there are a number of reasons why dainty gold jewelry is gaining more popularity these days. We have listed them for you:

Rise of diamond jewelry

With the growing popularity of diamond jewelry like a solitaire or an exotic cocktail cluster, more people are looking for low carat gold chains and rings to hold the stones securely. The lower the carat size, the stronger is the metal.

Fit for formals

Formal wear need not necessarily be boring with the same round cut diamond studs and a bare neck, every single day. Women are experimenting with dainty gold jewelry that fit in with formals and look stylish at the same time.

Youthful designs

A dainty gold necklace will give you a more youthful appearance than that of a heavier or chunkier piece of jewelry. They are also more suitable for casual brunches and cocktail parties.

More durable

Did you know that a 14k or an 18k gold necklace is much more durable than a 22k or a 24k version? This means that you could wear your necklace every day without the fear of ugly scratches and especially if you have an active lifestyle.

Gold jewelry is good investment

Apart from the fact that stylish gold jewelry makes you stand out in the crowd, investing in gold has its own advantages. There is no denying the fact that buying gold jewelry has always been a wise investment plan. It will always have a reasonable resale value.

Buy gold jewelry from a reputed brand

Despite the carat size, it is important to buy gold jewelry from a reputed brand. This is because the purity of your gold jewelry can only be certified by a registered brand and you might need this certification later on to get a proper resale value of your jewelry.

Now that you know how buying minimalist gold jewelry could be good for you, here is a list of 5 stylish dainty gold necklaces from FANCI.ME to wow you:

Dreamy Butterfly 14K Yellow Gold butterfly necklace

Perfect gift for butterfly lovers. This modern butterfly necklace represents endurance, change, hope, and life. Butterflies are a reminder of how beautiful life can be and being grateful for each moment.

Description:

Made with solid 14K yellow gold.

Dimension: 15 mm x 10 mm

Chain Length: 16″+2″ with lobster clasp

Chain: Cable

Weight: 1.83 grams

Origin: Imported

2. Carat classic round 4 prong solitaire moissanite simulated diamond pendant necklace

Moissanite provides self-control within and strengthens the connection with your inner youth. Moissanite shines brighter than a diamond or any other gemstone and you’ll never get tired of seeing them sparkle from every angle!

Made with 14k solid White Gold and Moissanite Stones with an 18 inches long 14k white gold chain

Total weight: 1.90g

Setting: 4 Prong

Diameter: 6.5mm/ Color D-E / Clarity VVS1

3. Evil Eye 14k Real Rose Gold Pendant necklace, 18 inch

Get this minimalist evileye pendant for protection with a clear vision. Rose gold color brings a feminine vibe to your jewelry set.

Made with 14K Rose Gold and Cubic Zirconia Gemstone.

Pendant Size:0.4*0.5 inch (10*12mm)

Total Weight: 1.92g

Chain Length: 16″+2″

4. Fairy Titania 14k rose gold pink sapphire diamond pave butterfly necklace

Our bestselling butterfly design creates an enchanted botanical kingdom. Named after the Fairy Queen, this delicate butterfly pendant meets a superior standard for high-end artisanship. Rose gold goes smoothly with genuine pink sapphires, shows our appreciation to the beauty of natural color gemstones.

Delicate butterfly pendant paved with all excellent quality of pink sapphires. All the stones are hand-selected to ensure a gradual change of pink shades.

Made with high-quality 14k solid rose gold, sapphire, and diamond.

Pendant Diameter: 12.50 x 11.70 x 2.70 mm.

Chain Length: 16.5-Inch

Weight: 2.38 grams

Origin: Imported

5. Minimalist dainty bee yellow gold pendant necklace

14K YELLOW GOLD BEE PENDANT, SET WITH 8 ROUND BRILLIANT CZS.

CHAIN LENGTH: 18 INCHES

PENDANT SIZE: 12.5MM X 9MM

TOTAL WEIGHT: 1.49 GRAMS

ORIGIN: IMPORTED