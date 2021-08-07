Raksha Bandhan is a special day to remember the relationship and love between siblings. Rakshabandhan is an occasion to thank God for the relationship we have with our brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that is widely celebrated on the full moon day during the month of Shravan in North India and mostly in western and southern states, otherwise known as Tiruvonam. It celebrates the love, duty, care and protection of siblings. This event is a significant one for Hindu Religion.

Let’s talk about something special. Something magical and sacred that you only get to celebrate once a year. It’s Raksha Bandhan, the day when we show extra love, care and affection toward our brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts or cousins – your bond with them is more profound than any relationship! This is the day when you get to reaffirm this bond. Best wishes for the festive season! So here are the top 6 trendy Rakhi Gifts in 2021.

Personalised Cushions:

Let your loved ones know how much they mean to you with a personalised cushion. These customised cushions come in all shapes and sizes and can be made to any font or colour that you choose. Personalise with a name, special date or message – it’s entirely up to you. This is the perfect gift for every occasion! Customised Chocolates:

Nothing says I love you like a box of chocolates—except a box specifically made for your loved ones. Customise the lid/top by adding a name or individual message to your favourite chocolates. We’ll take care of the rest. Perfect for making occasions like Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Mother’s Day or congratulatory occasions, special, delicious personalised chocolates of your choice in the shape of your choice is just perfect. Explosion Boxes:

What makes a gift the coolest thing in the world? A unique idea, wow factor, and an affordable price tag. These unique explosion boxes are easy to make. Use a gift that will bring a smile to your loved ones face or for yourself to store your favourite things. They’re crafted with a unique style, using print and cut paper! Plants:

Plants are healthy and easy to maintain. Enjoy nature’s beauty without having to move anything around on your own. On top of that, plants are an excellent gift for anyone. If you have a friend or family member who loves plants, this is your opportunity to express your creativity! Don’t forget to check out our gardening tips if you need help creating your plant-loving gift basket. Customised Lamps:

Customised Lamps are an excellent gift for the ones you care about, no matter what the occasion is. With any inscription or saying you want! Many people have problems understanding the power of colours and what they can do to your mind. A customised lamp could solve all that and win you a chance to win at life, happiness, romance and much more. Personalised Cakes:

The best way to surprise your loved ones is a personalised cake and you can design your own online according to your choice. With such an amazing idea of offering personalized cakes to near and dear ones and surprise them like never before. More than just a cake, more than just a gift idea. Mmm, your cake is like no other: personalised with your pictures, promotional message, logo or text! Perfect for any celebration and everyone will want to have one of these amazing cakes.

Rakhi is worn by worshipers traditionally, tying it to the wrist of her brother-sister or another relative who is her blood related to her. Send bhai bhabhi Rakhi with gifts, It marks the bond between brothers, sisters, bhai and bhabhi. So here were the top 6 trendy Rakhi Gifts in 2021 with which you can surprise your siblings.