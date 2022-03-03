Being in a good mood before heading to work is crucial. You want to be productive by being focused on what you do. You also wish to maintain an excellent relationship with the people in the office. If you can’t start the day right, the rest will fall apart. Here are some tips to help you get started before heading to work.

Skip your social media feed

It’s common for many people to open their social media accounts in the morning. Back then, everyone wanted to read the news early in the morning, but everything is now available on online platforms. While there’s nothing wrong with getting yourself abreast with what’s happening, negative news can be distracting. You also feel down even before the day starts. So, skip social media as the first thing you do during the day.

Take time to appreciate nature’s beauty

The world around you deserve appreciation. You don’t always do it because you’re too busy with other things. Make it a habit to look around and be grateful for another day. Try smelling the breeze of fresh air or feel good about the colourful flowers. You will be inspired as you continue your day if these are the things you see first.

Sleep well and get enough rest

It’s not only what you do during the day that will set your mood. The things you do before going to bed also matter. So, make sure you have a relaxing sleep. Invest in a walk in bath if you want a hot shower before closing your eyes. Organise your bedroom and prevent it from looking messy. You also don’t want to wake up in a room that looks terrible.

Wake up early

If you’re in bed on time, you will have sufficient sleep. The problem when you lack sleep is that you will rush everything once you wake up. You also feel grumpy because you have to skip too many things. The last thing you want is to get stuck in traffic and be late for work.

Read an inspirational quote

These inspirational quotes may be from your phone or pieces of rolled papers on a bowl on the bedside table. You need them to feel positive as you continue your day. You will also think about it if you encounter something bad as your day progresses. You may also think of a leader or celebrity who inspires you. Identify memorable quotes from this person to guide you throughout the day.

Don’t think about work until you’re at the office

Your company doesn’t pay you to worry about the job before work hours. Hence, there’s no sense in worrying about anything until you’re already in the workplace. Enjoy what you have and forget work issues first. You have the whole day to get things done. You should also list the things you did well instead of dwelling on what you failed to do.

Write a journal

Always have your journal around. It’s easier to express your thoughts when you have a journal. You won’t always have someone to share your feelings with. It’s better to write your emotions and feel good. Make it a habit and feel light before going to work. Others prefer doing it before going to bed. Either way, it’s okay. As long as you have an outlet for your feelings, it’s good enough.

Open the blinds

Some people don’t like lights when they sleep. It’s understandable if you decide to close the windows and blinds. However, when you get up, you must open the blinds and let the light in. It tells your brain that it’s time to move forward with the rest of your day. The natural sunlight is good for your health.

Stretch

You can go to the gym if you have enough time and you wish to exercise. However, stretching at home will suffice. The goal is to wake you up and prepare you for what’s ahead. You will feel sleepy for a few more hours and stretching helps.

Meditate

You can also meditate if you want to improve focus and concentration. It lets you set your mind on your goals. You will have difficulty meditating at first, but it will eventually get better. Keep trying until you get the hang of it. You only need a few minutes when you get up to meditate and it will feel great. Another excellent benefit of meditating is that it makes you inspiring to your colleagues. They won’t necessarily meditate too, but you’re in a positive mood at work. It will create a ripple effect.

Don’t open your phone

When you get up, there’s no need to check your emails or read messages. You will have the rest of the day to do that. Focus on yourself and what makes you feel good. Sometimes, the information on your phone can be overwhelming. It’s even worse if you look at news feeds on your social media. When you receive an email from a colleague, it’s another problem. You don’t want this toxicity early on. Again, there’s always the right time to deal with these issues.

Eat a proper breakfast

Make sure you eat a good breakfast. It’s not only the most important meal of the day, but it also gives you energy to do whatever you should do. If you’re trying to lose weight, skipping breakfast isn’t helping. If anything, it will force you to eat more later. Select the food you eat and start planning your meals.

With these tips, you can start your day right and feel good for the rest of it. Set a routine that will put you in a great mood all the time. You set the tone for the entire day, and it’s your choice if you want it to start with the right foot forward. Identify the toxic habits you do in the morning and avoid them. It might be challenging, but you will eventually overcome these habits.