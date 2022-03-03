Motorcyclists deserve to remain safe as they enjoy the open road. While there’s a stigma that these riders are unsafe lawbreakers, most motorcyclists are very safe drivers. One of the safety issues they face is that other drivers might not watch for motorcycles.

Everyone who’s on the roads has a duty to help keep motorcyclists safe. Being vigilant about watching for them is one of the most important things all motorists can do. When motorcycles are involved in crashes with other vehicles, the riders are five times more likely to suffer an injury and 26 times more likely to die than a person in other vehicles.

What are Some Factors in Motorcycle Crashes?

One of the biggest things that leads to crashes between other vehicles and motorcycles is that the other driver doesn’t give the motorcyclist their due right of way. In around two-thirds of these crashes, the motorist is the one at fault.

Intersections are also problematic for motorcyclists because motorists don’t always see the motorcycle. Obstacles near the intersection can make it hard to see the small profile of the motorcycle.

Some drivers mistakenly think that motorcycles should be able to quickly maneuver around obstacles. While this is largely true, there are some instances in which they can’t. A motorcycle has very little traction on wet pavement, icy or snowy roads, and leaves or grass clippings. All of those can lead to the motorcyclist losing control, so the biker has to be very careful about how they handle those conditions.

Distraction, impairment, and fatigue are also factors in some crashes. All motorists, including motorcyclists, should make sure they’re in the condition they should be in for driving. This can prevent a good portion of motorcycle crashes that occur.

How Can Motorcyclists Improve Their Safety?

Motorcyclists should ensure they know how to use their motorcycles. Getting a feel for it and learning about how it handles are important. They should also check the motorcycle to be sure that all components, especially things like the brakes, are working properly.

Having proper safety gear is also important. Motorcyclists should always wear a helmet that’s approved by the Department of Transportation. This protects the head if they’re in a crash, and it also protects the neck by stabilizing the head. Sturdy shoes and clothing that can protect the body are also important if there’s a crash.

Right to Seek Compensation

Motorcyclists who suffer an injury in a crash that’s due to another motorist’s negligence may choose to seek compensation for the financial impact of the wreck. Working with a motorcycle accident lawyer in Duluth who’s familiar with the stigmas that motorcyclists face is beneficial since they can help you to combat those stigmas in your case.

State law limits the amount of time you have to file your claim. Getting started as quickly as possible helps to ensure that you include all the damages you should. This will likely require you to determine current and future medical costs associated with the crash, as well as the wages you missed earning because of the injuries.