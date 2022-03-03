The image appears to be inappropriate if the background is not what a user wants. And at times, the white background of the image doesn’t suit, and then we look out for options online that can help us to make it transparent. Now, when it comes to how to make a white background image transparent, there are different tools that will cater to your needs. Here we are discussing the same requirements that you’re looking for. Go ahead, read on and you will not face any problem!

Why Make White Background Image Transparent?

People tend to make use of transparent background on various platforms like ecommerce websites and many more where they need to post images of their products or other themselves modeling for some brand. Now, when you make the background of your image transparent so that there are no background pixels visible in behind, you can avoid any distractions on the photo and focus on the subject that you want people to see actually. Also, the transparent background makes the image more enhanced and your post becomes more visually interesting.

If you wish to make a white background image transparent, you can make use of the online tools to easily cater your needs. And please be sure to make use of a genuine tool only so that all your details will be safe.

Top 6 Online Tools to Make White Background Image Transparent

In this section, we are going to discuss top 6 online tools to make white background images transparent. Let’s discuss!

FocoClipping:

FocoClipping is amazingly innovative and one of the best online tools available this time. The interface is clean, easy to understand and is safe to use. With its Advanced Auto-AI Algorithm, the tool is able to detect and remove the image background within a matter of a few seconds.

Pros:

It allows you to remove background from a batch of images in one go.

Secure to use.

Customized API solutions.

Editing of background as per requirements.

Undo/redo the changes

Free to use

ClippingMagic:

Clipping Magic is yet another free tool that offers a fast way to remove background from your image. You just need to upload your image and make use of your mouse to draw around the subject you wish to keep in the picture. It will automatically remove everything else. Well, there are no limitations on how many times you can make use of this tool, but there’s a paid version too which offers more features such as removing shadows, cropping, resizing, and more.

Pros:

Easy to use

Editing of images

Cons:

Takes time.

A high-speed and stable internet connection is a very must.

PhotoScissors Online:

Next, we have PhotoScissors on our list of online tools that enables you to remove the background from any image. You can either upload an image by clicking the upload image button. Or, you can also drag drop your image on the blank panel to upload it. However, it only supports JPG, PNG or WebP file format.

Pros:

Give accurate cut-outs.

No pixels will be affected.

Cons:

Not all tools are integrated.

Difficult to use.

FotoFuze:

FotoFuze is a relatively new, specialized photography tool that helps you to remove the background from a photo in just a few steps. For example, let’s say you want to change the background of an image of your friends at a swimming pool and want to capture them at the beach instead. You simply need to upload the image get its background transparent and then fuse it with other beach backgrounds that suits you.

Pros:

Fuse multiple photos.

High-resolution results.

Cons:

Not an ideal tool for textured images or uneven background images

Complex to use

Background Burner:

Background Burner is on number five of our list of free and simple tools which allows users to remove an image’s background. You simply need to get started by uploading your photo, the tool will then try & remove the background from it. It will have 3-4 copies of the processed images ready to go. You can then pick whichever that you suits your needs.

Pros:

3-4 copies of the result

Simple to use

Cons:

There are some Technical glitches in the tool.

Pixels may be compromised.

LunaPic:

LunaPic is an online photo editing tool packed with several features like removing background or creating stunning effects and filters. With this tool you can import images from Instagram, Facebook and Flickr and then edit them on the go.

Pros:

Some interesting features are there.

Personalize the images with high standards

Cons:

Difficult to use

The paid version is expensive

FocoClipping Tutorial on How to Make Background Image Transparent

Now, let’s get to understand how to make the background image transparent using the FocoClipping. Here’s how you can make the best out of it.

Step 1: To begin with, first visit the official Fococlipping website. There, simply drag drop the image you wish to upload. Or, click “Upload image” button

Step 2: Once uploaded, the background of your image will be detect appropriately by the AI of the tool and will remove the white background to transparent.

Step 3: Once done, you can then download the image by hitting the “Download” button available on the top right corner.

Conclusion:

So, those were some of the best tools available in the market to help you make white background of image transparent easily. Now, if you ask us, we would recommend FocoClipping as the best tool you can opt for. FocoClipping is packed with all the innovative features and is absolutely free to use. Moreover, the bulk feature of the tool is amazing.