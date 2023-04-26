Are you planning on moving and selling your current home soon? Lucky for you, you’re in the right place. This post aims to discuss different points that you can use in preparing your home for sale. Keep on reading to learn more.

List Your Home For Sale

Listing your home informs the public that you’re selling it. Also, the right listing enables you to reach a wide audience, from investors to homeowners, along with the ‘we buy houses as is’ companies like Nexus Homebuyers.

The best place to list your home is on real estate websites. Alternatively, ask your real estate agent to share information about your property among their work circle or networks.

As you list, it’s best to highlight the unique selling points of your home. It could be a sauna, gym, swimming pool, square footage, or the surrounding amenities. Adding photographs and videos of your property is highly advised.

Carry Out Necessary Repairs

Before selling your property, you need to carry out different home repairs to make it viable for a sale transaction.

Start by inspecting your home for different damage. Look out for holes in your roof, leaks in your plumbing pipes, and damaged electrical wiring. It’d help to look for and work with a professional home inspector.

After the inspection, hire the right home contractor to do the repairs. The right contractor is qualified for a given task, not a jack of all trades. Hire a roofing contractor for roof issues, a plumber for plumbing, and an electrician for electrical repairs. Ensure that everyone you hire is qualified and has adequate experience in their field of specialization. You want to ensure quality work.

Introduce Upgrades To Your Home

Upgrades elevate your home, resulting in increased home value. The higher your home’s value, the more you’ll get from the sale.

The several upgrades you can adopt in your home are:

Painting

Painting makes your home appear new, even if it’s not. Therefore, please re-paint your home, especially the living room, dining, and kitchen. It’s best to adopt neutral colors like white, light grey, and cream.

Neutral colors showcase a minimalist design, which is attractive. This allows your potential buyers to easily picture themselves in your home, unlike where the walls are bright orange or green.

Lighting

Lighting fixtures can be the make or break of your home. Upgrading them to modern ones elevates the space and screams elegance.

Consider changing the center light to a chandelier and adopting downlighters in the dining room. And it’d help to adopt new lighting fixtures like bulbs and lamp stands.

Kitchen

It’s said that the kitchen is the heart of every home. Make this statement true for your new homeowners by upgrading the kitchen. Consider changing the worktops to glossy, and adopt white, shiny floor tiles.

Go Green

Energy efficiency aims to reduce energy consumption to meet daily needs. Adopting energy efficiency will have the new homeowners spend less on energy bills. Promote energy efficiency by insulating the windows and doors, preferably by double glazing. And you could switch old kitchen appliances to energy-efficient ones.

It’s important not to go overboard with the upgrades. Too many upgrades might make some buyers feel out of place; you want to avoid this.

Stage Your Home

Home staging entails decorating and arranging your home in an attractive way for it to sell quickly. The other bottom line is enabling the potential buyers to envision themselves in your home. Once they do this, you’ll get many offers for the property.

The first step to home staging is decluttering. Clutter makes your home appear small and cramped, which might put off some buyers.

Declutter by putting away unnecessary things that you don’t use daily. It’s best to do this room by room. For the kitchen, ensure all utensils and cooking ingredients fit in the cabinets. The aim isn’t to have any items on the kitchen countertops. In the bedroom, meanwhile, arrange all the clothes in your wardrobe. If some don’t fit, put them away in storage boxes. Consider hiring a storage unit to store your excess belongings until you sell your home.

Next, remove anything personalized in your home. It includes family photos, travel souvenirs, and art hangings. The presence of these items will make the buyers feel like they’re in somebody’s space. It’s not the feeling you want them to have.

Ultimately, you want simplicity at its best in your home after staging. Consider getting assistance from an interior designer or your real estate agent. They’re experts at this and will know what needs to go where and what needs to be removed.

Conclusion

Preparing your home for sale isn’t as daunting as imagined. The discussion pinpoints that all you must do is ensure your home looks attractive and in its best state before a sale.

If you plan on selling your home, implement the guide herein. Doing so increases your chances of selling faster and getting the best deal out of the real estate transaction.