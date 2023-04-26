Summer is just around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about your next pedicure. Let’s look at some of the top trending pedicure nail colours for summer 2023. Plus, if you feel inspired but prefer to paint your own toenails, we have included a six-step guide on how to paint your toenails like a professional.

Turquoise

Turquoise is a fun shade that is always on trend. For summer 2023, turquoise toenails are matched with pastel manicure shades like baby blue, pale pink, and lavender. These soft, muted nail colours are perfect for making your toenails the main attraction when you wear open-toe sandals on summer days.

Bold Brights and Dark Blues

This summer, neon colours have a new twist. If you want to make a statement with your pedicure, choose bold yellow, neon pink, bright orange or lime green. This vibrant trend has been updated with a contrast of a deep blue gloss nail polish on your toenails.

Metallics

Metallics are another trending pedicure colour for summer 2023. But not gold or bronze. Think metallic black, silver and chrome or steel tones, which look incredibly stunning in the sunlight. At night try pairing metallic nails with metallic strappy sandals.

Geometric Designs

Geometric designs are a fresh and modern choice. From simple lines and angles to more complex shapes and patterns, there are endless possibilities for geometric nail art. Use neon colours to add a graphic touch to your pedicure and manicure, using metallic base colours to make a statement.

But what if you have cracked or rough skin on your feet? No problem! If you want a total transformation, try LOVASKIN INSTANT FOOT PEEL SPRAY. Just spray generously until your feet are fully covered, and let the formula sit for one minute. Give your feet a gentle massage and watch the dry skin roll away. Remaining dead skin with a metal foot file before rinsing your feet with water. Say goodbye to rough, callused feet and hello to feet you want to show off this summer!

How to Paint Your Toenails Like a Professional

If you prefer to paint your toenails, getting the perfect finish without making a mess can be challenging. Here are some tips to help you paint your toenails like a professional:

Clip and shape

Before painting your toenails, make sure your toenails are clipped and shaped. It’s best to cut toenails when wet, so you might want to paint them after a bath. Always use straight toenail clippers and only slightly round off the edges with a nail file.

Use a base coat

A base coat is essential for a long-lasting pedicure. It will help the polish last for longer and reduce chipping. Apply a thin layer of base coat to each toenail and let it dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Choose the right polish

Choose high-quality nail polish. If you apply it correctly, it is far less likely to chip. Shake the bottle well before opening it to ensure the colour is even and smooth.

Apply polish in thin coats

Applying polish in thin coats is the key to a perfectly painted nail. This will help the polish dry faster and prevent streaks or smudges. Dip the brush into the polish and wipe off any excess on the side of the bottle. Then, apply a thin coat of polish to the centre of each toenail and to either side. Let it dry completely before applying a second coat.

Use a top coat

A top coat will help seal the polish, give it an extra glossy finish and is your final defence against chips. Apply a thin layer of top coat to each toenail and let it dry completely before putting on shoes or socks.

Clean up any mistakes

If you accidentally get polish on your skin or cuticles, use a cotton swab dipped in nail polish remover to clean it up. This will help give your pedicure a polished finish.

With these tips, you can achieve a beautiful and professional-looking pedicure at home. Remember to take your time and happy painting!