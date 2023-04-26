Looking for a “cool” idea this summer? Consider tinting your windows to keep out heat-inducing infrared rays. The right window tint can reduce infrared infiltration by up to 40%.

If you don’t have a lot of window tinting experience, you likely have questions about how to choose car window tinting services. Reading online reviews can help, but we have you covered with this in-depth article.

What Is Window Tint?

Most new cars offer safety glass with some level of protection from ultraviolet rays. These are the rays that can damage skin cells and cause health problems. A newly bought car will not likely come with significant levels of window tinting, though.

Aftermarket tinting uses a thin film attached to the interior surface of a car’s window to darken a car’s windows, reduce glare from the sun and headlights, and block UV light.

Window tinting comes in a variety of options. Most people gauge the strength of the tinting by how much visible light it allows through.

Tinting and State Laws

Most states regulate the level of light that tinting can block on automobile windows. Tinting can become a safety issue if the driver cannot see the environment outside clearly. Cops also generally have an interest in being able to see the occupants of vehicles they pull over.

Before deciding how much tinting you want for your vehicle, check with your local department of motor vehicles to read up on the regulations on this topic. Once you know the legal light transmission levels, you can proceed to shop around for the best deals on options for tinting services.

States like California, Iowa, and New York require 70% light transmission on tinted windows. Other states, like New Mexico, allow for the darkest levels of tinting at around 20%, meaning 80% is blocked. Depending on the state, the laws may vary based on the type of car.

Exemptions for Window Tint Laws

You may be eligible for exemptions if you have a medical need to limit your exposure to sunlight. Someone with lupus, for example, may have sensitivity to light that requires window tinting.

Typically, the person with a medical exception applies for a waiver, permit, or exemption from the state law through the local DMV. The states require documentation to support the need for tinted windows.

Are There Window Tinting Penalties?

Law enforcement officials will use a special device to measure the amount of light coming through window tinting. If the measurements do not fall within the state’s acceptable range, the driver could be issued a caution.

In some states, the driver may merely be given a “fix it” order that gives the car owner a set period of time to change the tinting. Fines can range from $100 to a few hundred dollars. A few of the stricter states can levy heftier fines and even jail time.

What Are My Car Tinting Options and Cost?

There are likely window tinting businesses near you that lower car temperature in summer. Car detail shops are another location that can give this service. Some car dealerships will install tinting as well.

One of the first questions people have about window tinting services is how much it costs. As you begin comparing window tinting costs, you will notice that price ranges based on where you live, the quality of the window tinting, the model of your car, and how much glass your vehicle needs covered.

On the lower end, you may be able to find a service that will give tinting for a few hundred dollars. Larger cars and SUVs could easily charge $1,000.

Remember that quality comes with a cost as you shop around. Buying cheap tinting could leave your window tinting forming pockets or coming unglued from the glass.

Some companies offer DIY kits that come pre-cut to match specific vehicle models. While the process of placing tinting is fairly simple, it does require a high level of patience and skill.

Professional car tinting employees often take two hours or so to complete the process. If you are planning on doing that yourself, you can expect the process to take much longer. Cleaning the windows before placing the ringing is critical because any piece of lint will be viewable forever once the window tinting is placed.

What Are My Tinting Options?

You will want to consider which type of tinting you buy carefully because each material has different benefits when it comes to blocking glare, heat, and UV rays. We’ll look at five common options and the pros and cons of each tinting choice.

Ceramic

Ceramic window tinting tends to be on the costlier side. The film allows for the greatest visibility outward from the car while absorbing high levels of light and UV rays.

The ceramic film resists reading and can improve the car’s value. The material is shatterproof. The film also prevents glare better than most tinting options and also reduces heat absorption.

The main downside to ceramics is the higher up-front cost.

Carbon Tint

Carbon tint leaves a matte finish that some drivers prefer. Carbon tint is long-lasting and durable. It also is great at protecting your car’s interior from UV rays that could cause upholstery to fade.

If you are looking to avoid a highly reflective mirror look, this material is likely the best way to go. Like ceramics, carbon tint can be on the costlier side.

Metallic Window Tint

Some car owners prefer the metallic look of this type of tint. It helps make windows shatterproof and is great at keeping the heat in during winters and heat out during summers.

The downside to this type of tint is that it can interfere with mobile phone technology. Some car owners may not like the metallic, shiny finish it gives windows.

Hybrid Window Tint

Are you looking for a type of tint that is both dyed and metallic? This hybrid choice may be the perfect match. It blocks UV rays and glare and is highly durable.

Dyed Film

Dyed film is one of the more affordable options when it comes to window tinting. It delivers a dark appearance but fades over time.

In some cases, the dyed film can separate from the glass if it is not properly installed.

Tips for Removing Window Film

Removing tinting can help you follow traffic citations for tinting that is too dark. Or you may simply need to remove the film as preparation for adding new tinting. If you need to remove window tinting, here are some tips.

Some dealers require the removal of window tinting. The process of removing tinting is straightforward and does not require specialized tools.

First, carefully use a razor blade to loosen a corner edge of the film. Once the edge is large enough to grasp, gently pull the film away while using a heat gun to weaken the adhesive.

The last step involves using a glass cleaner to wipe the windows. You can use a paper towel or cloth to finish the window.

Detachable Sunshades

One alternative to window tinting involves using detachable sun shades. They are inexpensive and less permanent than tinted windows.

The mesh screens shield passengers from the sun’s rays. They are especially useful for shading children from excessive light.

The most basic forms of detachable shades use suction devices. Some use a retractable screen. Other options use static cling.

Many luxury model cars come with these features included. One advantage of using detachable sunshades is that you do not have to worry about complying with window tinting laws.

You can enjoy the benefits of having protection from heat and glare without ever having to worry about one day having to remove expensive tinting that you had planned to keep for many years.

If your detachable sun shades do not deliver the look and protection you want, you can choose from any of the window tinting options listed in this article. There is a product and price point for everyone to stay cool and look cool this summer.

