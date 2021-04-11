In the context of this year and the Covid-19 pandemic, taking care of ourselves and our loved ones is more important than ever. Stopping the spread of the coronavirus is a priority for us all and following government guidelines is imperative, which includes social distancing and personal hygiene.

Along with keeping our external environments and bodies safe, we should also think about our immune systems too. If there is a chance that we still contract the virus and haven’t had a vaccination, then this is just as important as keeping up personal hygiene habits.

With that in mind, here are 6 ways to boost your immune system.

Take supplements

Vitamins and supplements are one of the best ways to boost your immune system because they support the regular functions of your body and immune system. From vitamins to wellness supplements like CBD oil, regularly taking these keeps your immune system strong and gives you a much better chance of fighting off bacteria and infection.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise is not just vital for keeping up a healthy lifestyle, but also for supporting your immune system. In particular, cardiovascular exercise promotes heart health and can lower blood pressure over time. Adults should aim for 120 – 150 minutes of exercise per week to keep in shape and healthy.

Eat well

Our immune systems and bodies are fuelled by the food we eat, which is why diet is such a huge part of health and lifestyle. Eating a range of different foods that cover the main food groups of carbohydrates, fats, proteins and fibre all play a role in our body’s regular functioning and the support of the immune system. Food is also the source of our energy, which our immune systems need to protect the body against illness and infection, so think of the food you eat as the manpower behind the machine of cells keeping us safe.

Eat superfoods

Whilst you do need to eat a balanced diet to stay healthy, there are, of course, some foods that are more nutritious than others. Superfoods are those that contain specific nutrients that are great for boosting our immune systems. These include:

Blueberries

Spinach

Pomegranate

Ginger

Garlic

Almonds

Broccoli

Try to incorporate these into your diet for an extra boost for your immune system!

Get enough sleep

Our bodies use sleep time to regenerate, repair and process the day, making it a hugely important aspect of boosting our immune systems. Our cells get a chance to repair and regenerate whilst we’re sleeping – literally healing us. So getting your regular 6 – 8 hours of sleep per night will make all the difference to your immune system – and your mood!

Quit your bad habits

Whether it’s junk food, alcohol or smoking, bad health habits have a detrimental effect on your body and therefore immune system. The consequences of these bad habits often results in high cholesterol, organ damage, and in extreme cases, cancer. We have to think about our health from a multidimensional point of view to see how our overall lifestyle impacts our health in a variety of ways.