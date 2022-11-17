Have you ever been working on a project and needed help explaining each step’s flow? Do you feel you’re in over your head or need to clarify what’s going on with your reader? You’re not alone. Creating a flowchart has become a common solution used by software developers. In order to get started, we’ll show you how to make a flowchart in EdrawMax.

This free online graphic editor is a top choice for many people in the design community. If you’re looking to create flowcharts or diagrams, EdrawMax can help you create the perfect chart to fit your needs.

Introduction to EdrawMax

With the increasing complexity of business and academic charts, traditional programs are no longer the priority. As per the need for ideal software for chart production, experts came up with the idea of EdrawMax—a perfect diagramming program.

EdrawMax is a collection of tools that help create the business, academic, and informational charts. The creators of this program kept everything in mind while designing this program. That makes it essentially the best alternative for chart production software.

This program has an accessible interface with tons of diverse options to scroll through. With those options, EdrawMax gives customers free and maximum diagramming productivity. That is why people consider it an all-in-one diagramming software.

It doesn’t stop just there!

EdrawMax goes a step further by helping you give new creative ideas through a singular template community. This program has a whole new social world established around the diagramming wonders it creates. This social world is full of editable diagrams that make the work a whole lot easy.

But what about flowcharts? Before assessing whether EdrawMax is ideal for flowchart production, let’s look at the basic rules you need to follow for its creation. These rules will help you answer the question of how to make a flowchart.

Rules to Create A Flowchart

Every diagram has a specific set of rules that help it supply the value it is created for. These guidelines or rules are basic statements based on simple actions. However, their execution impacts the overall physical and informational chart value to a great extent.

With thorough research, we came up with plenty of rules that can promise a well-structured and valuable flowchart for you.

Initial and Terminal Points:

As the name indicates, a flowchart focuses on an organized level of procedural steps. That means, no matter what the chart is used for, its given information will have some type of gradual progression in it.

All that flow is impossible to create without starting and ending points. Therefore, before creating a flowchart, ensure you know its initial and terminal ends.

Besides, these points have special shapes that distinguish them from other parts of the chart. Mostly rounded rectangles of ellipses are the shapes designers use for these. However, some use round points for ends.

Remember, your flowchart can have more than one result of the progression. That means you can have more than one endpoint in a single flowchart.

Add Reliable Actions:

The flowchart is not just the name of a sequenced processing strategy. Instead, it is more of a roadmap that tells employees how everything works in a specific sector.

As a map of the process, it is complete with appropriate actions. In their physical state, these actions are not more than a shape. However, they provide much greater informational value to readers using that basic shape.

Their specific shape tells the reader about the present state of actions. Besides that, their level inside the organization helps the chart reader to assess their importance.

Use Better Connecting Shapes:

Without links, flowchart examples will never justify their name. That is why the flowchart is no more than a data sheet without arrows and directional connectors. Connectors make sure that the flowchart depicts the directional progression to the reader in an effective way.

Furthermore, the direction of these connecting shapes also helps judge the flowchart type. With their help, you can classify them into varying types, such as top-down directional charts.

Add Elements According to The Flowchart’s Need

When we talk about flowcharts, it is not just the name of a handful of shapes sowing a sequenced process. On the contrary, it changes in complexion and appearance according to the information integrated into it.

For that reason, experts suggest designers not to hesitate while adding all relevant components to a flow chart. It makes the chart less messy, more understandable, and less confusing.

Remember that adding the components does not means inserting irrelevant shapes and connections. In comparison, keep them specific and related to the information. Plus, every shape has a specific purpose. So, ensure you know the hidden meaning of the shape before inserting it in the diagram.

Steps to Create A Flowchart In EdrawMax

Now that you know all the basic rules of creating a flowchart, you may want to look for software to execute them as actions. EdrawMax is a well-known and trusted ideal flowchart maker with the least effort and time.

Without bragging about its perfect interface and massive symbol library, let’s jump right into the procedure. The steps given below will tell you how to make a flowchart in EdrawMax ideally.

If you are one of those lucky personnel who already knows about EdrawMax, you will have an account on this platform. However, if you do not have one, don’t worry! The process is simple, and it only requires your email address. First of all, download this program from the official EdrawMax website. You can install the program and create an account there. Plus, you can also use its online version to create an account and have a brief yet beneficial exposure. Once you log into your account, the next step is to open a file for flowchart creation. That is where things can go two separate ways. One of them starts by clicking the “New” button in the menu and selecting any flowchart layout. However, if you do not want to work all the way from scratch, you can click “Templates” and look for a specific design. From there, click “Use Immediately” to transfer it to the edit screen. Once you got your layout on the edit screen, click any symbol on the left menu to and drag it to place on the chart. You can also customize the shape, create new symbols, and add them to your personal library. Moreover, EdrawMax does not limit you to specific design customization. It offers a range of options for adding, removing, and replacing diverse chart components. The last step is to get your design in the desired usable format. EdrawMax is an essential tool, as it eliminates the need for extra software for file conversion. The program has 4 different file formats supported inside. You can click “File>Save As>Browse” to select the location and format of the diagram.

Salient Features of EdrawMax Concerning Flowcharts

EdrawMax does not fail to surprise its audience with flowchart creation supremacy. The program has exceptional tools that make the overall work much easier. Besides that, some specific aspects prioritize it as the perfect flowchart production program. We will take a look at them one by one below:

Separate Layouts

As we know, the flowchart is not the name of a single chart. Rather, it has various types combined under a single name. EdrawMax focuses on that need and targets specific flowchart layouts. You can create three separate types of flowcharts in it under the following layout titles:

Basic Flowchart

Cross Functional Flowchart

Program Flowchart.

Besides that, you can also find specifically designed flow chart templates by users in its template community. This social biome offers thousands of free editable templates that can serve the purpose well.

Specific Symbols:

The program has specific shapes and symbols that are specific to the flowchart. In total, 25000+ symbols in the library are functionally identical to most perfect flowchart shapes. Therefore, we say EdrawMax will finish the need for you to use extra software for symbol creation.

One Click Customization:

When it comes to doing the work, we all want to get it done effortlessly. EdrawMax is ideal for that, as it can transform your entire chart interface with a single click. For instance, you can change the whole color scheme with a single click. Plus, it is essential to change the sequence and levels of steps within the least time and effort.

Conclusion:

EdrawMax flowchart and diagram software is an easy-to-use desktop app for creating flowcharts and organizing and analyzing work processes. Besides, various styles and shapes can help you create professional flowcharts from scratch or use professional templates. Indeed, EdrawMax is the ideal flowchart maker for business presentations and software documentation.

This program tells you how to make a flowchart easily and share it with others who use Microsoft PowerPoint or Adobe Illustrator from the software itself. With amazingly quick and easy steps to creating professional flowcharts in minutes, it becomes a great tool to quickly sketch out a design and make your presentations more understandable and visual.