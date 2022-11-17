While setting up your house or grocery shopping, there is a list of things that you often have that your house cannot do without. This is because these things are necessary for the well-being of the people in the house. Whether the products are hygiene-related, food-related, sleep-related, cleaning-related, entertainment-related, or any other use, you try to make sure that you have all the items that may come in handy at different points in time. One such category of products that now make the top of the list for almost every household would be insect repellents.

Insects and pests have always surrounded us. Some of them can be deadly and can cause diseases like malaria, dengue, typhoid, etc while others can be slightly harmless. However, it is always good to have ideas to get rid of these insects with the help of a lizard spray or other forms of insect repellents.

Advantages of having an insect repellent – Bug bites, mosquito bites, and any other kind of insect-related issues can be prevented with the help of repellents. There is often a misconception regarding the term ‘repellent’ as we often think of them as pesticides or chemically induced products. However, that is not true anymore. Insect repellents can be herbal and made completely out of natural products like plant extracts. The CDC also recommends the use of insect repellents for better health and sanitation within the house.

Here are some advantages of having a herbal insect repellent in the house:

These are made specifically to target the insects in your house that are creating a nuisance. For example, a lizard repellent will be developed after research and by using the ingredients that would work best against them. Similarly, the herbal extracts that are most effective against mosquitoes would be used to make repellents for these tiny bugs.

Since they are natural and made out of organic substances like leaves, plants, flowers, stems, barks of trees, etc they are not harmful to the environment and the people using them. Even significant long-term use of these naturally-made repellents would not cause any irritation or health issues.

These repellents are highly effective and useful against the pests that they are specifically made for. Each repellent is made after diligent research using the extracts and products that would repel the particular insect.

Another major advantage associated with insect repellents is that they are cost-effective and equally efficient. The myth that herbal repellents do not work as well as chemical ones are false. Not only do they work but they end up causing no harm to the people and the environment.

Products made out of natural plants are fragrant. In fact, you will be able to choose from several different smells – lavender, lemon, jasmine, etc as you explore your options regarding different repellents that you would like to equip your house with.

How should you select the right kind – Selecting the right repellent would matter if you want it to be effective and useful for the purpose you are purchasing it for. There can be plenty of repellents that you can find over the counter, however, how do you pick the one that is the best fit for you? Here are some things you can keep in mind while buying an insect repellent

Ingredients used – Look for the specific kind of ingredient that goes into making the repellent and check for its effectiveness against the particular insect. The aggravation of any kind of allergies that you have can also be avoided if you are aware of the ingredients beforehand.

Price – Ensuring and looking at products that fit your budget would be important. Fortunately, herbal insect repellents can easily fit your budget without you having to go overboard. You can also keep an eye out for any kind of offers or lower prices

Type – Depending on the insect you are targeting, there can be different types of applications that can come into play. You can apply them to the body, or spray them on surfaces indoors, there are types of outdoor repellents available, etc.

Herbal – Herbal and eco-friendly repellents are effective and help deal with insects permanently. They are sustainable towards the environment and do not lead to any side effects. Moreover, they can also be used near children and pets keeping them safe too.

Choose an insect repellent that is natural and will help you get rid of all the tiny and unwanted irritants from your home.