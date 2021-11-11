A bed and breakfast is perfect for those who wish to stay in a home-like setting while still getting the privacy they desire. If you own or manage a B&B, there are some easy additions you can make to your property that will greatly improve your guests’ experiences.

Add a porch swing to the front of your house

Adding a porch swing to the front of your bed and breakfast will make guests feel cozy and comfortable. It’s the perfect place to sit and relax while they watch people walking by. It can also add a bit of charm that will catch the eye of potential new customers.

Put in a hammock for guests to relax in when they’re not exploring

Adding a hammock on your B&B property will give guests a place to sit and relax when they’re not out with the group. They’ll love being able to look around at your property from a different perspective, and you can even add a couple of chairs for them to collect with friends.

Include an outdoor dining area with seating and tables, as well as barbeque grills

If you want to make your guests feel like they’re at home, provide them with the amenities they would use if they were in their own backyard. An outdoor dining area with seating and tables as well as grills for barbequing ensures that your guest can eat however they’d like and enjoy themselves all day long.

Hang up bird feeders around the property so that guests can watch birds while eating breakfast or drinking tea

Guests who like to see wildlife and nature up close and personal will enjoy watching the birds as they eat their morning meal. It gives them something new to experience during their stay, and might even encourage them to go on a birdwatching adventure later.

Plant flowers and bushes around the property so that you have plenty of color year-round

Adding beautiful plants to your B&B will give it a more inviting and warm feeling. When you’re decorating your home, try to pick colors that go well with all seasons, such as reds and oranges for fall, light blues for winter, and light pinks for spring.

Create a guest book where visitors can leave their feedback about their stay at your bed and breakfast

If you want to hear all of the positive things that are being said by your guests, consider creating an online guest book or binder where people are able to provide feedback about their stay. It’s also helpful to have this for your own records so you can ask previous guests about any improvements they think you could make.

Keep your rooms clean by doing regular checks on them

It’s important to keep up with the tidiness of your B&B on a daily basis, especially right before or after new guests check-in. Doing regular room checks ensures that you’re keeping your property up to standard and that each room is always in an acceptable condition for guests.

Update your flooring

Considering updating to lvt flooring options in your bed and breakfast for a few reasons. They are moisture-proof, slip-resistant when wet, mold/mildew resistant, anti-fatigue when wet, easy to clean with the right products. The list goes on.

Conclusion

These tips will help you improve your B&B and make it more desirable for potential guests. There are plenty of ways you can make your property more inviting, so be sure to try as many as possible! Your guests will appreciate it and your business will be more successful than ever before.