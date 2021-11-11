Businesses are made and lost based on their ability to manage their cash flow. While owners and managers might spend their days analysing the market, trying to figure out the best way to improve operations and launch new products or services to their customer base, if you cannot properly balance the amount of funds coming in and going out of the business, issues and leaks will quickly sprout up and cause the business to struggle. It often happens when larger purchases are made, without the proper consideration of the impact it will place on the wider business and its operations. How will you meet overhead costs? How will you cover the variable expenses that are attached to your production or delivery processes? In this article, we explore some key ways on how to maintain positive cash flow in your business.

Save Money on Energy Bills with Solar Batteries

The world is moving in a greener direction, and the more businesses do to switch their energy usage to renewable, cleaner alternatives, the more they will be rewarded financially. Using the energy of the sun, for example, is a highly potent and effective way to power your operations, with an endless supply available. Speaking of cashflow, you might be concerned about the initial outlay to introduce these new systems, but with commercial solar batteries finance, you can receive the equipment needed, and still save money with repayments, thanks to the lowered energy bills attached. Commercial finance can cover a range of equipment, including solar panels, solar batteries for energy storage, inverters, voltage optimisations, power factor correction, HVAC control systems, and many other cleaner energy asset alternatives.

Manage Big Spending to Avoid Crippling Outlays with Commercial Finance

Making a large purchase is often necessary to improve how you operate in this business, replace a failing piece of equipment, and even to cover immediate threats within your industry. Commercial solar batteries finance is a particular kind of purchase that can help you save money, most unlike many others needed to be made by businesses. Certainly, take the time to analyse your processes and see where activities can be improved, thereby improving profit margins on work completed, but do not make the purchase without knowing if the loss in cash will make your business unable to cover further debts. The key way to overcome this issue is to forecast all of the outlays you will need to make in the future, such as rent, staff wages, utility costs, and production materials. Should you be able to cover these with your cash reserves, and make the purchase, then you can certainly move ahead. If not, consider commercial finance, and whether with those same forecasts, you can make room for the additional repayments. Be sure to also factor in the potential benefit of cash inflow, too, in order to get accurate financial reporting.

Keep On Top of Your Receivables

Not only should you keep a detailed list of the money that is owed, but it is smart to put together a follow-up system if these payments are late. Stick with plans and make sure receivables don’t drop down on your list of priority in favour of other areas of wider business management. The invoice process can be tedious and consume a lot of manual effort, so having an automated email or text message reminder for when they’re due might help out in some cases where people get busy or forgetful!