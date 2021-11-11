Classic wet shaving has been around for over a century. It’s a culture that has outlived many of its contemporaries. Even some that came way after it are no longer around. This has been a topic of discussion for many years; why has it been around for so long? Why did we experience a resurgence when we all thought it had fizzled out? These types of questions and many more like it have been frequently asked, and there are a lot of opinionated answers around, many of which misses the point entirely.

For a culture to last many generations, a few things have to be evident. The application of such culture has to accommodate the needs of diverse races, backgrounds and be a valuable tool across different demographics even in the face of new technologies. The culture of classic shaving has been able to tick these boxes since its inception.

Classic shaving became more popular during the First World War when Gillette, one of the pioneers of classic wet shaving kits, won the contract to supply American troops fighting in the war with shaving kits, which saw millions of soldiers shaving with the safety razor. After the war, many veterans stuck with the culture, and it became an activity they looked forward to rather than a chore they had to do every day.

Even though it experienced a downward trend in use a few years ago, the culture of classic shaving is gradually gaining popularity again since the last decade. Classic men grooming barber shops are experiencing a surge in customers. Existing manufacturers introducing new products and many new companies are being established. And it is becoming easier to find a wide selection of classic shaving products at great prices from Online Retailers. Many of these developments can be attributed to a few factors.

Top 5 reasons why classic shaving is coming back

A classic innovation

Classic shaving started with the straight razor, an imposing long sharp blade used by men in the 18th century. Although this razor gets the job done quite alright, it wasn’t beginner-friendly, and many saw it as too imposing a figure to go close to the face, enter the safety razor. The safety razor was pioneered towards the end of the 19th century to provide a friendlier alternative to the straight blade razor. With this invention, classic shaving became even more appealing to the average man. During the 19th century, the first shaving soap came to the market, introducing more comfort to the culture. These innovations perfected the art of classic shaving, making it one that would last many generations to come.

Reduced trend in bearding

Even during the peak of the popularity of classic wet shaving, spotting beards was a common thing, these days, beards are no longer trendy, with most men opting to spot a clean look.

To those who have it, the beard grows aggressively. It needs to be shaven daily to ensure it stays out of sight. Disposable razors and cartridge razors have been the go-to choice for most people. Still, the limitations of these two make classic shaving a viable alternative.

Environmental friendly

The earth has been feeling the brunt of our actions daily; climate change, pollution, global warming, and the likes are consequences of our actions as inhabitants of the earth. There has been a constant clamour to preserve the environment through our actions. To most environmentally conscious individuals who shave daily, classic shaving is the only option to consider as disposable razors send tonnes of plastic to the dump yearly. Even the process of manufacturing the plastic razors releases Greenhouse Gases to the environment, contributing to its mess, the cartridge razor is only a bit safer. However, the replacement heads still contribute tonnes to the dumpsites. The straight razor is the most environmentally safe shaving kit as it needs no parts. The safety razor only needs a change of blades that weighs less than a gram and is recyclable. Classic shaving razors generally last a lifetime if maintained properly, so the need to change it frequently is not there.

Resurgence in vintage culture

The vintage culture has been resurgent recently. A lot of modern men want to experience the sophistication of vintage men. Waking up in the morning, whipping the shaving lather on the face, and gently moving the razor across it to remove every speck of hair it comes across is now seen as a trendy thing.

The disposable razor or the cartridge razor gets the job done quickly but leaves bumps and irritations in its wake, an undesirable feeling for anyone. Even though the average modern man is naturally predisposed to choosing to do something through the faster route, surprisingly, many have been found to swap this speed for comfort. Classic shaving takes a bit of time, but the time sent on it is always worth it if done right.

The marketing of the multi-blade cartridge razor makes it seem like it’s the best thing for a shave. What they don’t tell the users, which many have found out, is that the multiple blades going over the skin in succession affect the skin and cause skin irritation. One blade lifts the hair, and the next one cuts the hair deeply, the deep cut is not always a good idea as it is one of the causes of ingrown hairs, which causes bumps on the skin. A classic wet shave gives a deep, clean shave without causing any of these side effects.

Cost

The cost of cartridge razors have skyrocketed in recent years, and disposable razors are no different. Unlike the single straight razor and the safety razor, which costs less in the long term, the cheap disposable razor is not cheap after all. When you sum the cost of buying them in a year, the classic razor will end up being the cheap one.

Conclusion

Looking at the usefulness of the straight razor, it isn’t surprising that it is coming back again. Recent developments have made it necessary for the average man to find an alternative to the highly marketed multi-blade razors. It’s good that the classic wet shaving is there as a fallback option, and I don’t believe it’s leaving soon anymore.