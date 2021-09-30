According to Statista, 6 out of every 10 people worldwide are now internet users, and it’s hardly shocking that when looking for extra sources of income, they turn to the web as well. Luckily, the internet is generous with opportunities – from side hustles that could easily become your new hobby (like blogging) to money-making apps like Honeygain that barely ask you to lift a finger.

Earning online: quick to start, effortless to maintain

When it comes to passive income ideas, most people are looking to mark the same advantages off their checklists. First of all, the activity should not require a lot of preparation or investment, such as buying expensive hardware or completing weeks’ worth of training – and this is precisely what makes earning online so attractive. Most of the ways to do it require little more than a device with a stable Internet connection – which a potential earner most likely owns anyway.

Another massive advantage of web-based passive income ideas is the fact that they’re easy to combine. While you do need to spend a little time setting it up at the very beginning, regular maintenance barely takes any of it later, so there’s little to no risk of getting overwhelmed. Furthermore, the more income sources a person has, the less they depend on each of them individually.

Investing as little time as possible

Some people aren’t looking to rely on passive income ideas for their livelihood – and yet, they would like to explore new opportunities to make a quick buck effortlessly. Their best bet might be to look into money-making apps – such as Honeygain. Most of them run on a variety of devices and operating systems, so whichever one you’re a fan of, there’s probably a vast selection of apps available.

There are multiple types of applications that allow their users to make money online without investing a lot of time and effort. Some of the most popular ones offer cashback payouts for shopping online. However, this barely counts as actual passive income: sure, it’s a great way to save a dime or two, but spending money to make less money certainly won’t fill up your wallet.

For the busiest (and the most cautious)

Some of the safest ways to make money online effortlessly are opting for apps that have no access to personal data but instead pay people for extra resources. For example, Honeygain allows its users to earn by sharing their internet connection. The app uses it to browse the web and collect publicly available data that its business clients can then use to stay competitive in terms of their pricing, prevent intellectual property infringement, or simply monitor web statistics.

Of course, money-making apps won’t turn you into a millionaire overnight – nor do they promise to do so. According to the interactive estimation tool on Honeygain’s website, a typical user should expect to earn $6–67 in a month, depending on the number of devices and the gigabytes they share. However, steady and risk-free payouts of this size are a lot better than most people get for literally doing nothing – and it’s still more than enough to cover your streaming platform subscriptions or treat yourself with some fancy coffee.

Choosing money-making apps wisely

If you want to experiment with some passive income ideas that require minimal effort, make sure you choose the safest options available online. Data breaches and malicious practices are no joke! Here’s a handful of things to check out before deciding a particular website or application is actually trustworthy:

Has the app been around for a while and has a somewhat sizable client base?

Can the app be downloaded from a reputable source, such as an official website?

Is the company transparent in terms of its privacy policy and ethical use?

Does the support team answer reviews and address all concerns in time?

Does the app offer reliable payment options and clearly communicates all the related information like earning rates, minimal payout sum, etc.?

Honeygain is a perfect example of a money-making app that ticks all the boxes. Having been active for over 2 years, the team speaks openly about its every step, communicates with users, and offers payouts in PayPal and Bitcoin. Original applications for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android devices are available for download on the official website, so taking your first steps into passive income takes minutes.

Not all passive income ideas are made equal – therefore, it’s crucial to pick credible ones. It’s always better to earn a little less now than put your privacy at risk and possibly suffer later! Join Honeygain now using the code WHEON and enjoy a $5 starting gift!