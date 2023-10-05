A med spa treatment often involves some form of exfoliation or skin treatment to enhance appearance. Therefore, clients must ensure their post-treatment skincare routine is gentle to preserve the fantastic results from that beauty procedure. However, the aftercare routine can differ depending on the type of procedure and the desired long-term results. So, how can patients protect their skin after a med spa treatment?

Tips to Maximize the Overall Results of a Med Spa Procedure

Due to the sensitivity experienced immediately after skin treatment at a med spa, the esthetician or dermatologist will typically recommend staying hydrated, keeping the skin moisturized, avoiding makeup, and not going to the gym. Microneedling, fillers, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) are some of the popular treatment options, and potential clients can view popular packages at the leading med spa at the click of a button. Therefore, this post will focus more on specific aftercare tips for these three primary med spa treatments.

Aftercare Tips for Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Treatments

PRP treatments can involve a vampire facial or scalp injections. After the treatment, the skin may experience redness, tenderness, and slight numbness. Getting the best results from this treatment requires following a few simple rules. Clients must avoid touching the treatment area for at least six hours after the vampire facial. Secondly, they must not use any cleansers the morning after the treatment but only warm water and pat the area dry. Additionally, they must sleep on their back for the next two days.

If the PRP treatment involves scalp injections, the specialist will recommend avoiding exercises for at least two days and activities leading to heat and water exposure, such as swimming and steaming. A healthy diet involving anti-inflammatory foods like whole grains, fruits, and dairy may help speed healing. Additionally, clients should avoid touching the scalp for at least eight hours to prevent infections and bruising.

Aftercare Tips for Microneedling

Microneedling is a popular and effective option thanks to its minimally invasive approach. Some patients with fine lines, acne scarring, and pigmentation notice significant changes almost immediately. However, the outcome of this procedure relies on proper at-home care. After the treatment, the patients should not touch their face to avoid spreading bacteria, so they should wait until the next day to cleanse their face.

The skincare routine over the next few days after microneedling should involve fragrance-free moisturizers and lots of hydration. One can return to the gym and use makeup by the fifth day. Additionally, they may reintroduce skin cleansers back to their regimen as long as it does not contain harsh ingredients. Introducing skincare activities like AHAs and BHAs is only possible after a week, but this should be done gradually.

Aftercare Tips for Lip Fillers

Lip fillers are growing in popularity thanks to their minimal downtime compared to plastic surgery. Like the other procedures highlighted, proper aftercare is essential for maximum results. Patients must avoid touching their lips for at least one day. The filler ingredient requires time to bind with the body’s tissues, so the clients must resist the urge to touch their lips. Other activities to avoid are massaging and kissing.

Exercises are a no-no for at least two days since they could increase blood flow on the lips, leading to bruising and swelling. It is also essential to drink a lot of water and only consume soft foods like mashed potatoes and yogurt until the discomfort fades. Cold compressescould speed up the healing process. However, patients should be careful not to place the ice packs directly on their lips. Instead, they should apply the cold compress on the surrounding areas thrice a day for about ten minutes.

The doctor might recommend painkillers like Tylenol. However, patients should not take blood thinners like ibuprofen and aspirin as they might result in bleeding. Alcohol and cigarettes should be avoided for at least two days. Also, patients should consider postponing any flights planned to prevent accidental bruising, dehydration, and swelling.

The skin tends to be raw and sensitive after a med spa treatment, highlighting the need to pay attention to the relevant post-treatment care tips. Sticking to the recommended skincare routine and scheduling regular inspection sessions can help speed healing and provide long-lasting results. But before that, med spa clients must seek skin treatment services from reputable med spas with licensed practitioners for the best experience.