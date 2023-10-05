Careers in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and math continue to provide opportunities for those with the education to support their goals. New STEM jobs are expected to increase 10.8% in the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demonstrating high demand for people who master careers in these fields. What these pursuits have in common is their emphasis on creative thinking and problem-solving, traits exhibited by those who work in the hard sciences as well as those who take more artistic paths.

In support of STEM fields, Academy of Art University offers several programs that emphasize the importance of solving real-world problems through cross-disciplinary work. All programs at the Academy, including those considered STEM, integrate the arts to provide a well-rounded approach to the subject matter. The result is a cohort of graduates who innovate across industries while being prepared for today’s in-demand jobs. To this end, the academy offers 30 degrees at varying levels of education in 14 different STEM-related majors.

One example of this approach is Academy of Art University’s School of Landscape Architecture, which offers academic degrees at the associate, bachelor’s, and master’s levels. Students in these programs learn to apply innovation, hard skills, and artistic design to both urban and natural landscapes with a focus on creating sustainable solutions when it comes to both infrastructure and materials.

While the program has always provided a blend of STEM practices alongside the arts, landscape architecture was recently named a STEM degree program by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This designation underscores the subject’s place among other areas of study that also support infrastructure solutions. “Landscape architecture applies science, technology, cutting edge research, and engineering principles, to design healthy communities, active transportation projects, campuses and parks. We help communities adapt to climate driven extreme weather and support biodiversity,” said Torey Carter-Conneen, CEO of ASLA.

While the DHS decree formalizes landscape architecture as a STEM discipline, leadership at Academy of Art University has long understood the program’s place among other engineering and technologically focused industries. The School of Landscape Architecture prides itself on teaching practical and foundational skills to help students master design challenges through advanced drafting, rendering techniques, site planning, and material usage. Students are encouraged to express their creativity with flexible designs while remaining practical when it comes to application in real-world scenarios.

In addition to landscape architecture, Academy of Art University offers academic degrees through programs including architecture, architecture design, and industrial design. Programs that encompass advertising technology, communications and media technologies, and game development and programming also bring creativity to the forefront while giving students a solid foundation in the core math and science that drive those endeavors. In support of these programs, students also have access to a wide range of scholarships and internship programs, helping them fund their education as well as find placement with top firms nationally and globally.

Students in every STEM program at Academy of Art University benefit from instructors who are active professionals in their field. They offer students insights on the latest trends and needs in their respective industries. Classes are designed with flexibility and thoroughness in mind. Students can choose from in-person, hybrid, and online learning options. Academy of Art University provides students what they need to succeed, including access to dedicated computer labs and equipment, as well as subscriptions to essential software packages, online libraries, tutorials, and career counseling. As with all Academy of Art University degree offerings, its STEM programs demonstrate a dedication to providing students with a creative outlet that also produces pathways toward job opportunities.