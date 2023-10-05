Millions of people across the country have missing teeth, making it a common problem among adults. In some instances, tooth loss occurs due to genetics or aging. In other cases, patients lose teeth because of poor oral hygiene or lack of access to dental care. No matter the cause, the effects of tooth loss include:

Difficulty chewing, which leads to malnourishment.

Trouble speaking.

Low self-esteem.

Bone loss.

A higher risk of subsequent tooth loss.

For years, bridges or dentures were the only ways to treat tooth loss. While these approaches work, they don’t solve all the problems patients encounter. Dental implants, which are inserted into the jawbone, create stable bases for new teeth. Many patients opt for implants because of their high success rate and great celebrity reviews. Here, we’ll outline the factors affecting the longevity of dental implants.

Which Factors Determine the Lifespan of Dental Implants?

Several factors affect the success rate and life expectancy of implants, such as:

Maintenance and hygiene habits . Proper maintenance and oral hygiene, including brushing twice per day, flossing once, and getting check-ups twice a year, will help implants last longer.

. Proper maintenance and oral hygiene, including brushing twice per day, flossing once, and getting check-ups twice a year, will help implants last longer. Implant materials . Titanium is a common choice among implant manufacturers because of its high biocompatibility. However, trace metals may trigger allergic reactions in some people.

. Titanium is a common choice among implant manufacturers because of its high biocompatibility. However, trace metals may trigger allergic reactions in some people. Allergy . If you’re allergic to any of these metals, consider asking for zirconia implants.

. If you’re allergic to any of these metals, consider asking for zirconia implants. Placement technique . The surgeon’s experience and the placement method play a key role in the success or failure of dental implants.

. The surgeon’s experience and the placement method play a key role in the success or failure of dental implants. Bone quality and density . A patient’s jawbone may weaken due to periodontal disease, cancer, trauma, and other conditions. If this applies, more treatment will be needed before implants are placed.

. A patient’s jawbone may weaken due to periodontal disease, cancer, trauma, and other conditions. If this applies, more treatment will be needed before implants are placed. Patient health . Overall and oral health are primary qualifiers for implant surgery. If a patient has underlying conditions like osteoporosis, diabetes, cancer, or an autoimmune disorder, the dentist will review their history to determine if implants are the right choice.

. Overall and oral health are primary qualifiers for implant surgery. If a patient has underlying conditions like osteoporosis, diabetes, cancer, or an autoimmune disorder, the dentist will review their history to determine if implants are the right choice. Age. Children cannot get implants because their bones are still growing, but there’s no upper age limit for placement. With that in mind, age plays a crucial factor in post-surgical healing, which in turn determines the success of the procedure.

Dental implants have up to a 95% success rate over ten years. While the insert may last a lifetime, the crown or visible portion of an implant may need to be redone every 15 to 20 years because of normal wear and tear.

What Causes Dental Implant Failure?

Although dental implants have a very high success rate, there’s a small failure risk to consider. Dental implant failure may happen immediately after placement or years later, with the following being common causes:

Teeth grinding or bruxism.

Allergic reactions to implant metals.

Nerve damage.

Implant shifting during healing.

The surgeon’s inexperience.

Inadequate impressions.

Low jawbone density.

Poor oral hygiene.

When dental implants fail, they should be removed immediately. Some patients can get new implants, but the dentist may need to do bone grafts first. In other instances, conventional dentures or bridges may be a more appropriate option. If a patient with implants is experiencing symptoms like pain, discomfort, swelling, looseness, or gum inflammation, they should seek treatment right away.

Dental Implant Maintenance and Follow-Up Care

The best way for patients to improve their chances of success is to care for their implants. Proper maintenance includes:

Proper hygiene . Patients must brush twice a day and floss once. While implants will not decay, bacteria can collect in and around them, leading to plaque buildup, gingivitis, and implant failure.

. Patients must brush twice a day and floss once. While implants will not decay, bacteria can collect in and around them, leading to plaque buildup, gingivitis, and implant failure. Regular check-ups . Visit the dentist twice per year, so they can monitor the implants for issues and resolve them early.

. Visit the dentist twice per year, so they can monitor the implants for issues and resolve them early. Staying away from alcohol and tobacco . These habits affect the body’s healing abilities, which largely determine the success of implant procedures. Those who smoke should consider quitting during the treatment and healing processes.

. These habits affect the body’s healing abilities, which largely determine the success of implant procedures. Those who smoke should consider quitting during the treatment and healing processes. Periodontal treatment. If a patient has gum disease, ongoing therapy is crucial to the success of dental implants.

With the right post-surgical care, patients can increase their chances of implant success.

Find an Experienced Provider

Working with a skilled team of oral surgeons and dentists is one of the best ways to ensure the long-term success of implants. Local dentists offer the care and advice patients need to maintain and monitor their implants at home.