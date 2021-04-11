Buying a laptop isn’t as easy as it sounds.

The problem lies in choosing the right laptop for yourself. The best laptop for you should fit in your budget, meet all your requirements, and give the best bang for your buck.

Whether you’re looking for the under 30000 best laptop, or you want a high-end laptop, there are a plethora of models by various brands under each price segment. It can get quite confusing to choose one out of all the options. The first step is to define your requirement from the laptop. Based on that, you can buy the best laptop in your price segment. Let’s break things down.

Student use

The price point for this category can vary from 25,000 INR to upwards of 50,000 INR. For student use, you need a laptop that’s good enough for presentations, studying and storing notes. In this case, you should choose a model with at least 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor or an AMD Ryzen 5 3000 series, which will give you enough processing speed for your everyday tasks. Get a model with a minimum of 1TB HDD storage so you can store enough files and notes to last your college life.

Personal/Casual use

This category is for people who want a basic laptop for everyday use and not for work. You should look for a laptop that’s good for watching movies, browsing the internet or storing pictures. A model with Intel Core i3 processor or an AMD Ryzen 3 chipset would be a good choice with a 1 TB hard drive.

Traveller laptop

This is a popular category in laptops in current times, as the modern day traveller needs a lightweight, compact laptop that can be carried around with ease. You should choose from smaller screen variants such as 13-inch or 14-inch laptops. There is an assortment of great lightweight ultrabooks in the market, many of which feature screens that can be rotated to 180 degrees and can also be converted to touchscreen laptops. In this category, you can choose options ranging from budget-friendly (around 30,000 INR) to premium laptops (around 1 lakh INR).

Business use/Premium laptop

This category falls in the price segment of higher than 70,000 INR. You would want a laptop with great speed, powerful computing performance and a sturdy build. You should look out for models with 8th Gen Core i5 processor and either 1TB hard drive, or at least 512GB SSD. You need good RAM for quick functioning. The top picks in this segment are the Apple MacBook Pro 13 inch (if you want to go with Mac OS), HP Envy 15, Dell XPS 15 and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (if you want to go with Windows OS). These models come in the category of “best laptops for students” as of now.

Gaming

If you’re planning to buy a gaming laptop, the price segment you’re looking at is close to 1 lakh INR. A good GPU or graphics card is the most important aspect when it comes to gaming laptops. A quad-core i5 or i7 processor with a minimum of 8 GB RAM, coupled with an SSD storage is what you ideally need for a good gaming laptop. Some of the popular choices are the Asus TUF series, HP Pavilion Gaming series, Acer Predator Helios and Dell Gaming G3.

So now you have all the information on how to buy the best laptop in any price segment.