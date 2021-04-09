While Microsoft Office is adept in facilitating enhanced connectivity and security for all Microsoft users, it is prone to quite a few errors including the [pii_email_12e95e5cac8028acce08] Error.

This particular error might appear due to several reasons including glitch in the installation process, interference from other viable email accounts of the user, and even when the version of Outlook in the user’s device is outdated and is no longer supported The error can pop up if a user uses multiple accounts without clearing the cache and cookies..

Before going into detailed fixes for this error, here are some simple methods you can try based on the reason that might be causing this error to show:

Upgrade to the new version Microsoft Outlook

if the outdated version is causing this error.

Using the outdated version might cause more problems and possibly affect your other email accounts. Thus, uninstall your older version and download and install the new one.

Instead of the Microsoft Outlook application, use the web-based version instead.

If you have multiple accounts logged in Microsoft, try logging out from all of them, clear all the caches and log in to your account again.

If these methods solve the error and it continues to persist, here are some detailed methods that you can try.

Automatic Repair Tool

Follow the below steps to use the automatic repair tool and solve the [pii_email_12e95e5cac8028acce08] Error:

Go to the Control Panel and select the program and features. Alternatively, you can also search for it directly using the search box provided on the Windows tab. Select the Microsoft application and click on the option that allows you to edit it. You will find a Repair option. Click on it and follow the steps mentioned in it. The repair tool will start on its own and hopefully fix this error. Clear Cookies and Caches

Junk files can often pile up in your device making it laggy and causes errors to show. Clean your caches and cookies frequently. Moreover, make sure that you always log out of the accounts that you are not currently using on your device. This prevents any unnecessary errors from occurring.

Install a Newer Version

As discussed earlier, using an outdated version of Outlook is one of the most common causes of the [pii_email_12e95e5cac8028acce08] Error. Go to the Control Panel and go to programming and applications. Select Microsoft Office 365 and follow the instruction that is displayed on the screen. After that, you can uninstall the version of Outlook from your device and install the newer one.

These were some of the solutions that will help you get rid of the [pii_email_12e95e5cac8028acce08] Error. Contact the support team of Microsoft if the problem still exists even after you follow all the methods.