Are you a photographer trying to make the jump from hobbyist to professional? If so, you’re probably wondering what the most effective ways are to help market and sell your work. While there are a lot of strategies that can help you do this, one of them stands out; framing your photos. Here’s why photography framing is important and how it can help you stand out as an artist.

Why You Should Frame Your Photos

When it comes to selling artwork, presentation is key. A framed photo looks more polished and professional than an unframed one, plus it’s easier for potential buyers to imagine how the piece will look in their home or office if it’s already in a frame. Plus, by framing your photos, you can ensure that every piece has been given the attention and care that it deserves, which helps build customer loyalty over time.

Choosing the Right Frame

When it comes to selecting frames for your photos, there are a few things that need to be taken into consideration:

First of all, take into account the size and shape of the photo itself. You want your frame to fit snugly around your art without overpowering it or detracting from its beauty.

Also consider colour, choose a frame that complements (not competes with) the colours found in your photo.

Last but not least, pick something that fits within your budget while still giving off an air of professionalism and quality.

How Framing Can Help Sell Your Work

Aside from making your photos look more polished and attractive, framing can also help you sell more pieces overall because customers are more likely to invest in framed artwork than they are in unframed prints or digital downloads. Framing also allows customers to see how each piece will fit into their space before investing in it, which makes them much more likely to buy from you over another seller who doesn’t offer framed options!

Finally, if you’re selling at an art event or gallery show, having framed prints ready for sale is essential, it shows customers that you’re serious about what you do and gives them tangible evidence of the value of their investment before they commit any funds.

Tips For Hanging Your Framed Photography

Hanging your framed photography can be a tricky process, but with the right tools and equipment it can be a creative and enjoyable experience.

Consider giving each piece of framed photography its own unique showcase.

Anchoring them to the walls with adhesive strips or decorative hooks provides a sturdy and fashionable method of display that will keep your art in place for years to come.

If you’d like to hang multiple artworks in a series, think about arranging them on large objects like ladders or shelves, this will help give you a rough idea of what they will look like when hung.

You may also choose to hang your pieces on different levels by switching up the height of the hooks or installing tracks and rails around the room.

With these easy and practical tips, you’ll have an amazing system for displaying your beautiful framed photography!

Photography Framing Final Thoughts

Photography framing is an essential step for any photographer looking to make the jump from hobbyist to professional artist. Not only does framing make each piece look polished and attractive but it also increases customer trust by showing off how each piece would look in their space before investing any money in it! So don’t wait any longer, start shopping for frames today so that you can start selling tomorrow!