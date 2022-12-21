When it comes to LED lights, it is often important to understand the differences between WS2811 and WS2812 LED lights. This will help you find the right light for your application and make your lighting more energy-efficient. The differences between these two types of lights include size, brightness, and even their appearance.

WS2811

If you are interested in using addressable RGB LEDs, you’ve probably heard of WS2811 and WS2812 LED lights. The two are very similar, but there are some differences that can help you decide which one to buy.

The APA102 is an LED that has a built-in controller. This means that you can daisy chain your LEDs and get a full-color output. These LEDs can be used in many applications. These include office automation, home appliances, and industrial equipment.

These chips are available in a variety of sizes and colors. You can use them for marquees, rings, and unique animations. However, you will need to connect them to a controller or board if you want to hook them up to an electronic device. You can also find LED strip controllers that can control these strips.

The APA102 is also available in a package that has better heat dissipation. This is helpful for applications that require high performance. The chip is more tolerant to timing differences than the WS2812X, so it’s ideal for persistence of vision applications.

Compared to the WS2812B, the APA102 has a faster PWM frequency. Combined with the increased update rate, the higher PWM frequency helps these LEDs perform better.

The APA102 has an additional 5-bit brightness control register, which allows for a higher overall brightness. It can be driven harder than the WS2812B, so it’s ideal for persistence-of-vision applications.

WS2812B

WS2811 LED lights and WS2812B LED lights are both addressable LED light strips. They are used for LED strip lighting, back lighting and TV studio lighting. They are easy to install and provide flexibility in their applications. They are also inexpensive. They are available in several varieties and can be found in 5-meter rolls.

WS2811 LED light strips are often manufactured to DC12v. However, WS2811 addressable LED lights are compatible with other voltages. This makes them useful for other applications. They are commonly used in module string lights and pixel panels. These LEDs can be controlled by compatible controllers.

WS2812B LED lights are a more advanced version of WS2811. They are more efficient, less expensive, and easier to manufacture. They have better heat dissipation and color uniformity. They are also available in RGB and CCT color modes. These LEDs can be programmed by an Arduino UNO control board.

These LED lights are easy to use. They save energy and have a long life. Depending on the application, they can be applied to just about any surface. They can be used for display case lighting, staircase lighting, holiday lighting, and much more. They are a quick and simple way to alter the mood.

WS2812B LED light strips are available in three different types. The RGB chip has better color uniformity and brightness. It is also more efficient and can be used to program constant LED drive current.

WS2813

WS2812 LED lights are available in two variants – WS2812B and WS2813. Both are individually addressable LED strips that have RGB LEDs. However, they are different in many ways.

Compared to WS2812B, WS2813 is cheaper, faster, and has a higher refresh rate. It is also more reliable. These are all features that make the WS2813 more useful for digital LED projects. But how do you know which is the right one for you?

WS2811, WS2812B, and WS2813 are all digital LEDs that can be connected to a 5V data signal. They are compatible with the same protocol. This makes them easy to use with the Original Espruino. However, wiring these chips can be tricky. A bad connection can lead to blown LED string. You may want to consider using a board that has an integrated circuit chip instead. This will simplify the circuit and eliminate extra components.

Unlike WS2811 and WS2812, WS2813 LED lights have a break-continue feature. If a pixel in the chain is destroyed, the signal will not stop until it reaches the next pixel in the chain. The rest of the LEDs will continue to operate normally.

Another advantage of WS2813 LEDs is their lower frequency. This means they can be used for smaller applications. For example, in a pixel display, a lower frequency will ensure a smooth display.