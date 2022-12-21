A hot cup of chocolate? Check.

Comfy hoodies? Check.

Hiding the comb so you don’t obsess over lost hair? Check.

Looking at it anyway because you can’t stop yourself? Double check.

Tired of this checklist? Well, then take a breather and relax because hair fall in winter is quite normal. The causes of hair fall this season are credited to the brutal attacks of dry arid wind this season that dehydrates your scalp and sacks them of its natural oils and moisture, rendering them brittle and vulnerable to breakage. Which explains why your effective hair fall shampoo is anything but “effective” for hair fall in winter.

Sadly there’s no magic potion to downright stop hair fall in winter, but don’t worry just yet, follow these tips to prevent hair fall in winter-

Switch to Lukewarm Showers

Those relaxing warm showers which soothe your soul, are actually partners in crime with hair fall in winter. Steamy hot showers lift the cuticles of your hair and let the moisture escape, which dehydrates your scalp. So the bad news is, you have to shift to lukewarm waters and rinse your hair with cold water. But the good news is that cold water helps in closing your hair cuticle which retains your scalp’s oil, preserves moisture, and adds some long-lost lustre to your hair.

Say Hello to Oil massages

Don’t just restrict oil massages to a seasonal home remedy for hair fall in winter, promote them for a weekly retainer! Why? Well, oil massages enhance blood circulation which fortifies your hair follicles. They penetrate the roots and nourish the scalp, which maintains its strength to battle the harshness of winter. It also acts as a natural deep conditioner for your hair, so to reduce hair fall in winter, get normal with having greasy hair once a week.

Leave-in Conditioner, a weekly routine

It’s simple, retain the moisture, and win the war against winter. If those dry arid winds weren’t enough to suck up the moisture from your hair, the soaring indoor heat and those searing hair stylers are here to finish the deed. So, to counterbalance those effects you need a leave-in conditioner to reimburse the moisture in your scalp and keep them flexible enough for them to not become static, and in the process reduce the hair fall in winter.

Weekly Hangouts with Hair Masks

Hair masks are an effective defence tactic in your arsenal to stop hair fall in winter. They deeply nourish the scalp with moisture and keep them on an optimal level to counter the effects of dryness. The best part is you can make hair masks from banana, egg yolk, avocado oil, coconut milk, aloe vera, and others, all of which provide vital nutrients, vitamins, proteins, and more. In a nutshell- everything you need to prevent hair fall in winter.

We hope that these tips will now replace your usual checklist and you’ll follow them to make your hair, along with your mental state a bit healthy.

The one last thing you need to add to that checklist is the Pantene 2in1 Shampoo. It’s the perfect winter shampoo plus conditioner which replenishes the lost moisture and preserves your hair significantly, therby reducing hairfall** to give you more open hair days throughout winter!