One of the greatest players in history, the Portuguese legend is the captain of his country’s national team for a good reason.

Pundits laud his amazing footwork, amazing leaps in the box, outstanding ability to outpace the opponent, extraordinary work rate, and dominance on the field. He is praised for his amazing precision in locating the back of the net as well.

Ronaldo still plays like “a freak of nature,” as FIFA once memorably referred to him, despite being in his late 30s.

What is the net worth of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes twice: first in 2016 and again in 2017.

He ranked fourth on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest athletes in 2020. His pre-tax earnings of USD 105 million propelled him into the elite club of sportsmen who make $1 billion or more.

After boxer Floyd Mayweather and golfer Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo became the third wealthiest athlete to surpass the milestone with a net worth over USD 1 billion, and the first in a team sport.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo live in a Luxurious home?

Land is one of his most prized possessions. Additionally, Ronaldo has only ever resided in homes that are on par with palaces since becoming a professional.

Everything has significantly altered since he was a child growing up in Funchal on the island of Madeira. The small house he called home was too small for the family. He stayed in the same room as his siblings.

Ronaldo now resides in some of the most opulent mansions money can buy. Over the course of his career, he has spent a lot of time with his family in these extraordinarily affluent homes, which are dispersed across five countries, including the US.

He is also striving higher. In April 2022, The Sun reported Portuguese media to report that he was building a new mansion in the picturesque neighbourhood of Quinta da Marinha along the Portuguese Riviera for roughly USD 8 million.

Ronaldo will live in this home once he puts up his playing boots, according to Portuguese media.

“The land was just walled off; Ronaldo purchased it. He will relocate here to live with his family after his career is ended, a source allegedly told TV 7 Dias in Portugal, according to The Sun.

The total of all the houses own by Cristiano Ronaldo, roughly add up to around 62.5 million US dollars.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo have an impressive and expensive Automobile Collection?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s automobile collection, which accounts for a large portion of his personal worth.

Supercars owned by Cristiano Ronaldo have a combined market value of approximately USD 24 million. He has a total of five Ferraris and three Bugattis.

There is at least one four-wheel car available from every major automaker in the world, including Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini, and Mercedes.

On The Jonathan Ross Show in 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he was ignorant of the amount of cars he had. He also has more wheels now than he had before.

Rumor has it that Cristiano Ronaldo has a Bugatti Centodieci, a Bugatti Veyron, and a Bugatti Chiron. Since his early days at Old Trafford, he has driven for Ferrari, and in 2009, he even crashed one of them.

Currently, one of his large residences’ massive garages houses at least five Ferraris. One of them is a Ferrari Monza SP2, which he supposedly paid USD 2 million for in 2021 after notoriously skipping Juventus training to obtain the car from the Maranello factory.

Scuderia Ferrari, the company’s Formula 1 team, posted a picture of the football star in front of a Ferrari F1 with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo own an expensive Private jet?

Cristiano Ronaldo owns a Gulfstream G200 private plane that he purchased in 2015 for between $25 million and $30 million. The aircraft can accommodate up to 10 passengers and has a top speed of roughly 900 km/h.

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo put the jet up for sale in July 2022. According to the story, he is looking for a bigger aircraft right now.

Cristiano Ronaldo used the Gulfstream G200 when it was necessary to go quickly between the country where he was playing and his home country. When it wasn’t being used by him or his family, the jet was rented out.

The most valuable component of Cristiano Ronaldo’s worth is his private plane.