BTS group members are trendy among youngsters for their amazing songs & stunning performance on the stage. As they are popular worldwide, you must know their names. Still, I will introduce them to you. BTS has seven members in their group: RM, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jin. Most youngsters have unique places in their hearts and save their gorgeous pics as their phones’ lock & home screens. Being die-hard fans of BTS, people want to collect even tiny detail about them like their BTS Members Birthday Dates, favorite food, color, favorite places, and if they are single.

Almost all girls dream about dating them or marrying them. If you are one of them, this article is for you as we have mentioned their birthdates and zodiac signs so that you may know whether they are compatible with you. Check out BTS Members Birthday Dates; it will be a fun task.

Rm: (12/09/1994) Virgo

RM’s Birthday was on September 12, 1994. He is twenty-eight years old with a height of 5 feet 8 inches. His ruling planet is Mercury. People with this zodiac sign have a great sense of writing & speech, and it relates to RM in reality as he has written some sober rap bars till now. Even in 2017, he placed in the top ten Korean Rappers in XXL’s list.

Jungkook: (01/09/1997) Virgo

As Jungkook was also born in September, his zodiac sign is Virgo. As we mentioned earlier, Virgos is very creative, practical & hard working. Jungkook wanted to become an idol trainee; therefore, he left his home in Busan and started a new life in Seoul, South Korea. Jungook was a passionate dancer who worked hard to polish his dance skills. Afterward, he joined BTS. People can see his commitment to work in his performances as he works hard to achieve his goals.

Suga: (09/03/1993) Pisces

Suga’s Birthday was on March 9, 1993. His zodiac sign is Pisces. People born with Pisces are empathetic, kind-hearted, and always ready to help others. Suga owns the same natural qualities. He does social activities; recently, on his Birthday, he donated meat and several “shooky dolls” to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

J-Hope: (18/02/1994) Aquarius

J-Hope’s Birthday fell on February 18, 1994. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. People owning Aquarius as their zodiac sign are energetic & eccentric, which is an excellent fit for becoming a great dancer & performer. Such people also enjoy serving others when they are in need.

J-Hope is the perfect example, as he hopes people will get mental peace while listening to his music. You must have heard him saying that he wants to be the reason for someone’s mental or personal peace through his music.

V: (30/12/1995) Capricorn

V came into this beautiful world on December 30, 1995. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. Capricorn people are famous for their work discipline and ethic, and they are music lovers and creative people. V is also a great musician and actor. Also, other Korean artists, including Jaehyun and Byun Hyun-mi, consider V their role model.

Jimin: (13/10/1995) Libra

Jimin belongs to Libra as he was born on October 13, 1995. Libras believe in quality and justice, which explains Jimin’s generous nature. Jimin is also a sweetheart; he donated students’ school uniforms, his albums with his signature on them, and a significant amount of money, around $88,000, to the low-income students in the Busan Department of Education.

Jin: (04/12/1992) Sagittarius

Jin was born on December 4, 1992. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Such people are curious & energetic by nature. Sagittarians love to explore new things every time through traveling. That’s why jin never restricted his dreams. Jin worked as an actor and opened a Japanese restaurant before his debut in BTS.

Why Is BTS A Popular Music Band?

All seven members of BTS have been dominating the whole of social media for years.

You must wonder what is special about their band that makes them so popular.

1. Their Versatile Music:

They compose a great genre of music that is popular for the versatility of their discography. Therefore, people love to enjoy their music a lot, and youngsters highly enjoy their music.

For instance, some of their songs are based on Latin music, like Airplane pt. Two and Filter give people a feeling in Latin America, making them die-hard fans.

Most people love energetic music like rap, and BTS has launched several songs based on rap lines. For example, Cypher and Ddaeng.

2. Meaningful Lyrics:

Though their songs are in Korean, their lyrics are meaningful. The themes of their song’s lyrics are based on empowering women about the hardships they face.

For example, Butterfly; As the name states, the song relates to someone as a butterfly. The song is about no matter how much you care about a person, there is no assurance that they will be in your life for a long time.

And their “21st-century girls” praise women who do not care about others’ thought processes or what anyone thinks about them.

3. Their Actions Are More Popular Than Their Words:

Since BTS are very popular worldwide, they earn a lot of money.

However, they also donate a handsome amount to the various foundations and don’t use it as a publicity stunt. Therefore, people love them for their kindness, hard work, and creative skills.

Suga, one of the BTS members, donated around a hundred million to the Hope Disaster Relief association to help the corona affected people.

So, BTS not only have dancing and singing skills, but their generous behavior makes them very popular among young people.

Moreover, despite having millions of fans, they try to interact with them frequently. Usually, they use Vilves and Weverse to connect with their fans. Vilves is an app where fans can see their live broadcast, and on Weverse, you can see their current posts.

As they are from Korea, they follow some particular things like feminine. They wore girly makeup and even pink outfits in the 2020 Festa to show that color does not define gender. You can find their group pictures in pink outfits on various social media platforms.

So, all these things make them lovable and adorable among today’s youngsters.