There’s a common misconception that volunteering or interning is mostly something you do to fill up your free time. In reality, volunteering and internships can be incredibly beneficial for your career. It gives you experience in the industry, allows you to build connections, and builds your reputation with potential employers. Explain why these two activities are so important when jumpstarting your career.

Volunteer Work – The Experience Factor

Volunteer work is a great way to develop skills that will help you succeed professionally. Leland Sandler, an executive advisor in the booming San Diego biotech industry, credits his years of volunteer work for a large part of his success. Volunteering with military non-profits to help military officers make successful transitions to the civilian world has given him opportunities to work with people and companies that he may not have known otherwise.

You can gain experience in a field you are passionate about while also giving back to your community. Volunteering also looks good on resumes because it shows potential employers that you are dedicated and have initiative. Working as a volunteer can give you insight into a particular industry, which helps you understand the expectations and challenges of a certain job role or field of work better. Plus, if there’s an opportunity to showcase your skills by taking on leadership roles within the organization, it’s always beneficial!

Volunteering is an excellent help to non-profits and institutions that generally can not compete with Fortune 500 companies for top-level employees. You can share your talents to help a cause you care about, like animal rights, clean water, social justice, or community growth. In return, you have an invaluable experience to your career success.

Internships – Networking Opportunities

Similar to volunteering, internships allow you to gain valuable experience while helping others. One of the biggest advantages of internships is building connections with more experienced professionals in your field, which can be extremely helpful when looking for jobs after graduation or starting a new career path. Internships also give you firsthand knowledge of what life is like in specific industries and how different organizations function – invaluable experiences for any potential candidate!

Lastly, having an internship on your resume will look great for potential employers because it shows that you know the field. You’ll have the 1-2 year experience requirement that many entry-level jobs require. Volunteer work shows initiative and looks good on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Volunteer work and internships offer many opportunities for personal growth and development while providing valuable workforce experience. These activities help provide insight into different roles within an industry and build connections with other professionals who could provide additional assistance down the line. These activities will help enhance your resume and give employers an idea of who they’re hiring; someone who has initiative, dedication, and passion toward their chosen profession! So take advantage of these opportunities today! Volunteering might be what helps catapult your career forward tomorrow!