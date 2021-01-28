Cloud storage has been the biggest breakthrough in the concept of Internet technology until now.

With the convenience of storing the data online digitally, it has made data storage affordable in every industry.

One of the sectors that have been most benefitted is education, where teachers and students have found unlimited storage for their assignments, notes, references, etc.

Of course, there are CDs, DVDs, flash drives/pen drives, external hard disks, laptops, and computers, but what when no one can access them instantly?

In that case, tools like Google Drive, pCloud, Microsoft OneDrive, IDrive, iCloud, Box, and similar provide the best yet cost-effective support to store and manage data without breaking the bank.

They provide the students with a great medium to back up their data.

All their images, eBooks, document files, excel files, presentations, code files, PDF files, and videos can be saved and backed up safely; and shared (if needed) with teachers and other classmates anytime from anywhere in the world. Let us discuss a few benefits that you, as a student, will see when you use the cloud.

Extra Storage

There is a limit to pen and paper storage. Also, it is not even practical in most situations; so, more and more students nowadays prefer saving everything electronically. However, the massive number of class notes, reports, schedules, project files and other documents may not fit those smaller hard drives or keep up with your needs. Thus, a cloud server can be your inexpensive way out for that additional storage requirement.

Easy Access

Even a newbie can easily upload and download files and data in/from the cloud. Just a few clicks and a steady internet connection – and you can have access to it irrespective of where you are sitting on the globe. This is immensely helpful when the assignments have to be submitted and you somehow forget your research papers back at home or in the dorm room.

Great Security

College students can rest assured that once the data is stored in the cloud, it is safe. The cloud servers are already safeguarded against all types of hardware failures and malicious attacks. Some even give you the option to schedule automated backups and carry out any deleted or lost data retrieval in case required.

Convenient Sharing

With cloud storage come the easy file-sharing features that allow you to share files with other users. You can either send a file to your teachers or even invite multiple classmates to view it. You can also give access to your teammates working on a project and together make changes in real-time; it is super easy and secure.

Disaster Recovery

With uncertainty comes sudden collapse or loss of data. You may have stayed up all night to finish your project, and a sudden power out can take away your entire progress. There can be unexpected fire break out or flood damage as well, impacting your computer systems forever. But, if you have used any kind of cloud storage service all this while, the chances of getting your data back becomes easy for your data recovery team. Even if that doesn’t work then it is always advised to chose a reputed data recovery services company.