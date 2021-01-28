You must have heard someone saying ‘content will be the king of the internet.’ Well, these wise words were spoken by Bill Gates a long time ago when the internet was just in its infancy. But in the modern era, his sayings are proving to be 100% true.

It doesn’t matter how good your product is or how good you know your audience; you can never climb the steps of success on the digital platform if you will not be using content properly.

Every website and social media platforms and pages use the content as their primary digital marketing strategy. Even every type of SEO strategy you use is based on content. But publishing blogs on your website or guest blogging is not the only type of content marketing you can do.

We are slowly moving to the age of content syndication definition where content is being republished on third party websites with various motives. And be sure that you will never be pushed down in ranking by Google because of plagiarism.

Here are some of the ways content syndication can help you.

Get referral traffic



You might have heard about organic and inorganic traffic, but now it’s time to get familiar with referral traffic as well. Referral traffic is that type of traffic that you get from other websites, and there is no direct search performed on Google for reaching your website.

When you are republishing content on a third-party website, you will get the opportunity to add a do-follow or a no-follow link back to your website. This means that whoever will read your content on the third party website will be directed to your website after clicking the link, and this is what content syndication offers you.

Get email subscribers



When people start visiting your website through content syndication, you will have the opportunity to collect the visitors’ emails. Here, you will be sure that the people visiting your website are interested in what you are offering, which is why the emails you will get can be later used for sending an email, or we can say for email marketing.

This is one of the most underrated benefits of content syndication that many people forget even after going through content syndication definition properly. You can send newsletters or informative content to these emails as you will already be sure that these people like the type of content you publish or republish.

Build your brand



When you are publishing a blog on your website, you might be getting only 100–200 visitors, but after using B2B content syndication, you will be able to reach more people, and thus you will have better chances of building your brand.

In addition to this, if you succeed in syndicating content on a reputable website, then all the people reading your blog on that website will consider your presence to be authentic and of high value. This is how you can use syndication of content for building your brand, and it is also the most cost-effective way of building a brand.

Boosts SEO



You will not only be attracting an entirely new audience base and widening the reach of your blog, but you will also be making your way up towards better SEO practices through B2B content syndication. When you add a link back to your website to a third-party website in your content, this will act as a backlink, and if you republish your content on a quality website, then the value of these backlinks will increase.

The more quality backlinks you will have on the digital platform, the better your chances of getting up in the search will be. Google will consider your site useful and authentic when it will find its link to an already high ranking website with good DA-PA.

Lead generation



When you republish your content on a third-party website, you will get a larger audience to show your content rather than hosting on your website and getting limited reach. So, on one side, you might be getting only 10–15 leads while publishing content on your website only. Still, when you have a more extensive base of prospects to target, your number of leads will automatically increase.

And you can be sure that these are all qualified leads because they have reached your website intentionally after reading your content. This is why there are maximum chances that these prospects are interested in your product, service, or information offered on the digital platform.

Content syndication will slowly become a new normal for most of the business, and then it will become an integral part of the overall content marketing strategy. All you will have to do is skip the pitfalls of plagiarism and choose quality websites to republish your blogs and articles.