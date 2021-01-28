Do you want to use search engine optimisation (SEO) to boost your Shopify store’s sales? There are over 9,800 Shopify stores in Australia, according to CartInSight. Using SEO is an effective way to make your company more competitive. You can experience various benefits, including higher Google search rankings, more sales, and better customer reviews. However, when selecting experts in SEO for Shopify companies, it’s important to make a wise selection. Here are some crucial features of SEO to look for:

Marketing Strategy

It’s not enough to use SEO marketing for your Shopify store. It would help if you instead searched for a company that can develop a long-term marketing strategy for your company. This option is a worthwhile investment that can provide major benefits over time on your business’ visibility, rankings, and sales.

An SEO team will have the tools, knowledge, and experience to achieve these goals. Many SEO experts suggest creating a long-term SEO marketing strategy to achieve the best results.

Industry Experience

When selecting a company, there’s no magic number in terms of industry experience. However, it’s a plus when the company was founded several years or about a decade ago, for example.

This feature helps to provide the best results like search engine results pages (SERPs). There’s no cookie-cutter approach to SEO marketing that works for every company. An experienced SEO company can evaluate your Shopify store’s pros and cons to determine how SEO can improve its results.

As the new year starts, startup stores can be inspired by some of the top Shopify stores. Experienced SEO companies are often greatly responsible for these companies’ success since they’ve been developing market strategies for a long time.

News and Information

As with other aspects of eCommerce, it’s important to have the latest news and information related to the SEO industry. For example, you can learn about trending SEO strategies that can be effective for your company and boost visibility and sales.

SEO companies offer these updates through various methods, such as email subscriptions. Gmail recently became Australia’s most popular email service. Meanwhile, nearly three-quarters of the continent’s population uses Google, Microsoft, or Telstra email.

Mobile-friendly Stores

This feature of online stores has become more important in recent years, as more online shoppers shift from personal computers, such as desktops and laptops, to mobile devices. Your Shopify store needs to be user friendly for PCs and Macs as tablets and smartphones.

An SEO company can help with this process. When shoppers tap and swipe, it’s essential for them to have similar typing and clicking experience.

Customer Service

As with other industries, when securing SEO services, it’s critical to look for high-end customer service. This can include different offerings, including free audits, live chat, and email updates. These are some of the ways companies can interact with potential and existing customers to provide better customer service.

Blogs are another effective way for SEO services to interact with people. For example, a recent study showed that nearly 90% of Australians (2018) read online reviews or blogs, according to Statista.

One of the main benefits of blogs is it allows Aussies to get information and provide feedback. This helps to explain why blogs have remained popular for decades.

When searching for experts in SEO for Shopify companies, it’s important to know what to look for. This includes industry experience, news and info, and quality customer service. Ultimately, this can help you get more visitors, shoppers, and buyers. k provided (i.e. do not add additional links to the client’s other pages or homepage unless specified