On a larger scale, polymers are the most common materials found in our world. Polymers are present in items such as textiles, building materials, packaging, computers, and smartphones to name but a few. In this article, we will focus on polymers with plastic properties for use in applications where high heat is an issue.

PEEK, PPS, and PEI plastics are strong, sturdy, and not prone to breakage. They are known for high thermal stability. This means that these plastics are able to endure the heat without take any chemical change.

PEEK material thermal properties

PEEK (polyetheretherketone) is a thermoplastic polymer with high thermal stability and excellent mechanical properties. It is often used in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical engineering applications.

Pre-impregnated composite materials are available from several manufacturers for both low-cost prototyping and end-product applications. PEEK has been used in the field of prosthetics for many years due to its high temperatures resistance and its compatibility with a wide range of casting resin systems.

These pre-impregnated composite materials have proven their reliability in medical applications where high temperatures are reached or frequent thermal cycling occurs. The high-temperature resistance of PEEK allows it to withstand sterilization cycles that would melt other plastics such as nylon or polyethylene.

PEEK is a high-performance plastic, with a wide range of applications and is used in a variety of industries. PEEK has the highest heat deflection temperature (HDT) at 260 °C of any thermoplastic currently available and is sometimes referred to as “Raptor” or “Pyrolite”. High-temperature stability is a critical property for many applications.

PPS plastic high-temperature performance overview

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a polymer derived from benzene and ethylene. PPS has been known for a very long time and is one of the most important engineering plastics. It is a very versatile polymer with excellent high-temperature properties and chemical resistance, but it was only in recent years that PPS has become available in a variety of grades, including environmentally friendly grades. There are two kinds of PPS: aromatic (A-PPS) and aliphatic (AA-PPS). The color of unreinforced PPS plastic is beige and black in the form of sheet and rod. PPS can be used in many applications where other engineering plastics cannot because of their thermal stability. In particular, it can be used at temperatures up to 260°C. It also has good resistance to organic solvents, oils, and chemicals, as well as high stress-cracking resistance. Applications include automotive components, appliances, building materials, and more

PPS is a polymer material that is particularly resistant to heat. The melting point of PPS is as high as 260 °C, PPS also has good resistance to oxidation at temperatures above 120 °C, and it remains stable up to about 200 °C.

PEI material high-temperature properties

The thermal stability of Polyether-imide (PEI) is one of the key properties in an industrial application. PEI is a high-temperature extrusion plastic that can be used in a wide range of applications, including parts for aircraft engines, where it is subjected to high temperatures and stress.

Tests have shown that PEI has good thermal stability when exposed to various temperatures. For example, thermal shock tests have been conducted on the material at temperatures ranging from −100 °C up to +250 °C with no significant changes in physical or mechanical properties.

PEI has good resistance against oxidation and can be used at temperatures over 200 °C as well as chemical resistance against acids and bases. However, even though PEI has good resistance against many chemicals, it can still be attacked by strong oxidizing agents.

PEI has low moisture absorption and does not absorb oxygen or water vapor from its surroundings. It also does not conduct heat or electricity well, which makes it ideal for use in areas like aircraft engines where conductivity could be hazardous to the system. Furthermore, PEI has high stiffness and moderate strength; this makes it an ideal material when elongation and low weight are.

There is a wide range of plastics that are non-metals and that have very high melting points. These materials allow you to work at temperatures not viable with traditional tools. By eliminating the need to use metals, you also eliminate their associated problems (e.g. warpage and oxidation).