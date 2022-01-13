Sustainable business ideas are becoming more and more important given the current focus on climate change. Now more than even, businesses need to be putting sustainability at the front and centre of their operations as well as their marketing strategies.

With a growing population, there’s far more that needs to be done to keep this planet liveable for humans and other species alike. It’s important that all sectors of society start to introduce and focus on sustainable methods; and more people are supporting companies that take a responsible approach to business.

Considering the above, this article discusses three business ideas for eco-minded entrepreneurs that would allow you to start business, help people and save the planet all at the same time.

Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Whether it’s packaging for your local food shop, or the packaging in which your online shopping arrives in, you don’t have to look far to see the need for widespread sustainable packaging solutions. With increased focus on climate change and the environment, many companies feel the need to pride themselves on the sustainability and reusability of their packaging. Thinking green and going beyond just presentation and product and considering the more meaningful impact of packaging is important for the planet. It’s important that consumers don’t discard packaging and businesses can find a way for packaging to be re-used or recycled to encourage less waste going into the environment, making it more ethical and sustainable.

Consequently, there are plenty of gaps to fill here as an eco-minded entrepreneur. An initiative to encourage all businesses to use sustainable packaging will be greatly beneficial going forward. From sustainably sourced printed cotton bags to compostable boxes, and recyclable materials, the possibilities are endless.

Eco-Consulting

Another great idea for eco-minded entrepreneurs if eco-consulting. There are many businesses who want to start thinking green and introducing sustainable practices but aren’t sure where to start or how they cater it to their business. This creates a demand for expertise and guidance from exo-experts and consultants. The idea would be to offer guidance on how companies and individuals alike can improve their sustainability efforts and green footprint.

This would consist of thorough assessments of business in every aspect to find ways to reduce energy consumption, reduce waste output, manage natural resources more carefully, and find innovative ways to source production parts.

Eco-consulting may also include:

Developing or improving sustainability policies.

Finding ways to reduce the carbon footprint of products and services.

Creating sustainability plans.

Offering business solutions in these areas creates opportunity to make money. For example, you could provide energy audits for a company.

Sustainable Travel Refurb

More people are considering sustainable methods of travel. Some are taking it back to basics and reigniting their love for cycling to get them to and from work instead of driving. Some countries like The Netherlands embrace and encourage cycling and are proving successful at living greener. However, not everyone wants to splash the cash on a new bike, so why not begin a business in bike repair and refurbishment? This kind of shops could work on anything from repairing flat tires to changing gears and brakes while keeping costs down by using recycled parts whenever possible.

Perhaps there are other forms of travel repair and refurbishment you could focus on? Perhaps there is an initiative to encourage people to maintain their cars better to avoid buying new ones.