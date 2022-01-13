Just like we need warm clothes, shoes and a hat, our facial skin requires special care with the onset of winter. But don’t worry, we’re not going to recommend you hundreds of jars with fancy names. All the more so when it is obvious that it is not so much which cosmetics you choose that matters, but how you use them.

In winter, we often spend less time outdoors, move more in transport, prefer cozy evenings at home wrapped in a blanket and choose online dating Johnstown, PA, over actual offline walking in the parks. However, sometimes even a slight exposure to wind and frost is enough to severely damage the already thin, fragile dermis. And mistakes in our care only make it worse.

The only question is, do you need to completely change the beauty arsenal and your habits every time with the arrival of winter, or can you just adapt it and slightly adjust it? You’ll find the answer, as well as advice on the most common “winter” mistakes in this article.

Overwashing your face

One of the main mistakes is incorrect, aggressive skin cleansing to achieve the effect of “better skin clarity”, which is completely harmful. The main requirement for cleansers in winter is that they should be soft so as not to violate the protective barrier of the skin. You can use:

foam or mousse by skin type;

milk or emulsion;

micellar water;

There are many options, the basic rule is to cleanse the skin as carefully as possible. Replace gels, scrubs and alcohol-based products with hydrophilic oils. Such products deeply cleanse the skin, but at the same time provide additional nutrition.

Lack of moisturizing

It is generally accepted that the skin in winter does not need moisture, but protection. And although the latter is of utter importance of course, skin hydration is also necessary, since in winter, due to negative environmental factors, the skin retains moisture worse and water begins to evaporate rapidly.

And it’s not just about the wind outside. Dry air and temperature differences in the room also have a negative effect. Therefore, it is imperative that the moisturizer contains both ingredients to saturate skin cells with moisture and those that will help retain this moisture, such as ceramides or squalane.

Applying moisturizer right before going out

While the use of a moisturizer is very important, it is equally important to use it correctly, as constant exposure to fresh air with damp skin can lead to dehydration. That’s why such a cream should always be applied in advance, at least half an hour before going out.

Forgetting about SPF

If you know or have ever dated any straight or lesbian Puerto Rican girls, you probably got used to the fact that sunscreen is as natural and essential as the regular cream we use every day. But living in regions where the sun and heat are not our constant companions, it seems to us that it will not have such a harmful effect on us and do not use any protection from it.

But SPF protection is needed not only in the heat or on vacation! Even if you live in a region where the sun is a rare visitor in winter, you should still remember to use universal SPF products against ultraviolet rays.

Lack of lip care

All the same rules apply to lip protection in the winter. Even at normal times the lips tend to feel dry and cracked. The situation is aggravated in winter, since the cold air of the street and the air dried out by heating in the room contribute to the loss of moisture from the skin. The habit of licking your lips only aggravates the situation.

Therefore, at this time of the year, you should always have hygienic lipstick or a special moisturizing balm on your lips. But it’s essential to pay attention to the ingredients of your winter lipstick: it must be based on beeswax and fat and contain a sun protection factor of at least 20. It is also very important not to use lip glosses and liquid lipsticks outside, as freezing in the cold they only increase dryness.