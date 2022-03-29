With summer’s end comes the time to prepare for the cooler temperatures of winter. Naturally, that means that you have to consider your home’s heating. The main questions to confront in this aspect include: is your present heater sufficiently serviced? Is its age a factor that necessitates replacement? And, most of all, have you identified a need to install a heater where there wasn’t one before?

After acknowledging the need for a new heater, you must also consider its use. So, you have to base your decision on the extent of the heater’s use- both duration and space size-, the number of units you’d prefer to have and your ideal fuel source.

These questions may seem too many to tackle at once. But don’t fret. Keep reading for some insight into heating options worth considering. What you read below may serve as a guide to help you make a more precise decision.

Wood Fireplaces

Wood fireplaces may look the same, but they have evolved slightly over time. Therefore, now, you have many options from which you can make your choice. There are two main types- freestanding and in-built models. From these, numerous models also speak to style and aesthetics.

Many prominent wood fireplace models today combine the modern and the classic to create appliances that embody the feel of a traditional hearth while remaining efficient enough to warm a 22nd century home. Most use clean lines. Metallic finishes and large viewing areas in their design demonstrate the merging of the two ideals. Additionally, heating experts fit these stoves with features that increase burn times and ingenious venting systems that prevent smoke from escaping into the room during the wood reloading process.

In some cases, wood heater manufacturers also fit their products with technological features that simplify the lighting process by allowing you to ignite or re-light a fire using only a button. With these additions, you can enjoy a hearty fire without having to contend with the long, messy process of attempting to light kindling then stacking the wood to encourage the fire to burn without choking on the resultant smoke.

Gas Heaters

Gas heaters are a product of advancements made in home heating technology. Their primary draw is convenience. This advantage manifests in the ability to light a gas fireplace using only a button or a switch. Additionally, they have a cleaner burn, eliminating soot accumulation and smoke propagation prevalent with wood. Thus, gas heaters don’t require as much maintenance as wood-burning types (gas fireplaces only require annual servicing).

Beyond the more prevalent advantages, gas fireplaces are also easier to operate. For example, many have a temperature control feature that easily adjusts the flame height as needed. By automatically adjusting the flame, the fireplace can maintain the temperature you set before lighting it. In addition, this ability makes your heater more energy-efficient as it uses fewer resources by remaining lit the whole time instead of turning off and on periodically.

There are also two main types of gas fireplaces available.

Freestanding fireplaces are usually positioned away from any supporting structures like walls. Venting them is often straightforward- through a direct vent, a vertical roof option or an existing chimney.

Insert fireplaces allow you to make the most of existing fireplaces with disused fireboxes. Opting for a gas insert will enable you to pivot away from using a wood-burning fireplace without the need for extensive renovations. These models fit into an existing brick opening where each unit gets equipped with a dual-flue system that facilitates air and gas movement.

With this information in mind, the heating options available should be more apparent, thus helping you find the right fireplace for your home.