Starting a business is a dream for many. For Elijah Norton, bringing Veritas Global Protection to life took a lot of planning and hard work. Starting a business is not for everyone, but those who can make it work feel like it’s worth the effort.

Before creating a business, being able to handle struggles is key. There are pros and cons to creating a business, and it’s how people handle the cons that will ultimately prove their success.

No Set Hours

A traditional job offers traditional hours, usually in that 9-to-5 range Monday through Friday. When starting a business, it becomes part of life. There are no set hours, as business owners always try to find new ways to make the most of their business. Elijah Norton realized he had to be great in his industry.

There is always a need to get the right amount of rest and relaxation, but most business owners will put in much more than 40 hours a week. There is no boss to answer to, and the reward can be highly beneficial.

Inconsistent Pay

No business owner will succeed unless they have a little financial runway when launching a business. It costs money to get anything started, and at first, there may be limited money coming in. Without a consistent salary, there are still plenty of bills that need to be paid.

Inconsistent pay is just a part of life when starting a new business. Some business owners don’t pay themselves for a year or more as they try to get everything else in order.

Fear of Failure

All the studies show that business owners fail more often than they have success. Why would anybody go into the industry with the odds stacked against them? With the right mindset, there are chances of having quite a bit of success.

It’s essential to get over the fear of failure early on. That means keeping yourself in shape both mentally and physically. If depression starts to kick in and there’s a lot of doubt, look for help as soon as possible.

Having the right mindset before launching a business also helps tremendously. If a potential business owner is not in the right state of mind, it might be worth waiting a little longer to launch.

Lack of Guidance

There are so many business tools that help out individuals, but no one will specifically be able to guide a business owner step-by-step. Since every business is trying to be a bit different, no set playbook exists. Crafting a brand new plan often proves the best way to go.

A person isn’t totally on their own, but it is never easy. That lack of guidance is much different than working for someone else. An owner has to figure things out on their own. However, there are those like Elijah Norton that have found success in their businesses that can offer tips and advice that helped them when they first started their business.

Embracing the Positives in Business

Plenty of struggles exist for everyone to look out for with starting a business, but what about the positives? It’s essential to embrace the positives and have a balanced outlook on this endeavor.

Seeing Success

Having a successful business takes time, but it pays off if you just stick with it and work hard. Elijah Norton feels like this is one of the main reasons why he jumped into business in the first place. He was able to find quite a bit of success with Veritas Global Protection.

An owner doesn’t have to be purely motivated by money, but everyone likes to have success in this capacity. Seeing a business from start to finish is a rewarding experience no one wants to give up.

Controlling the Narrative

Being a business owner allows individuals to pick and choose what they do at all times. It’s very frustrating to have to work for someone else’s company and go with decisions made by them. As a business owner, it’s all about controlling the narrative.

When it comes time to hire employees, business owners make a decision. They have every opportunity to decide who gets to join the journey and help in the long run.

Success Feels Different

There’s something just a little bit different to having success as a business owner compared to someone just working for a bigger company. It shows a true sense of something coming together, instead of just being part of a much larger machine.

No one should ever take success for granted in business. As already mentioned, the statistics are against business owners from the beginning. Embrace the success, learn from it, and see if it can be replicated again and again.

Why Having the Right Business Mindset Matters

Ultimately, most business owners like Elijah Norton who have been successful have the right mindset. There will be challenges along the way, as nothing worthwhile is easy. However, hard work puts people in the position to reach goals and grow the right way.

If creating a business was easy, everyone would do it. As Elijah Norton of Veritas Global Protection has found having the focus and drive matters when starting and running a business. However, there might also be some luck involved along the way.