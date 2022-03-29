Shopping for a new phone can be an overwhelming task that leaves most smartphone users feeling defeated and ready to give up. There are multiple factors to consider to ensure you get the right phone for your needs. Android or iPhone? Keyboard or touchpad? You also need to consider the screen size, camera resolution, and more. However, it is also essential to weigh your options and see if you can consider certified pre owned phones.

Many dealers offer certified phones. These phones are thoroughly inspected and refurbished to like-new conditions. Just like certified used vehicles, the phones also offer you substantial savings over the new model. While there are many places to buy pre-owned phones, there are things you need to know beforehand. This post provides vital information to guide you through the purchase.

Top Tips For Buying a Pre-Owned Phone

Certified pre-owned devices offer you some little more reassurance. That’s because they undergo rigorous testing to ensure they are functioning properly. Now that you understand what you are shopping for, these tips will help you avoid pitfalls and walk away with a solid deal.

Know Your Network

One of the vital factors to consider when purchasing a pre-owned phone is to ensure that the device will work with your carrier of choice. The easy way to do this is to buy from a dealer who guarantees that your phone will work on the carrier. You might pay a bit of a premium, but it will be worth it in the end.

If you do not go the carrier route, make sure that the phone you are choosing is compatible with and ready to activate on whatever carrier you choose. You can inquire about the specs of the phone you’re shopping for to confirm if it supports all the relevant network frequencies for your carrier. This way, you can rest easy knowing you’ll have optimal coverage.

Research Prices

It is important to research the rates for your chosen phone. This is because there is always some variability in pre-owned phones pricing, but you can narrow it down by looking at a few sites. Just make sure to compare the phones in terms of condition and what is included.

Know the Return Policy

Regardless of where you’re purchasing your phone, checking on the return policy is vital. There are some issues you might spot right after receiving the phone, while others, like malfunctioning software, might take a bit longer to spot. Therefore, it is important to consider the return window when shopping for a phone. Once you complete the purchase, know the final day you can return it, just in case need be. The best sellers have a rock-solid return policy, which gives you the peace of mind you deserve. S

Know Your Seller

Buying a certified phone is a significant investment that you do not want any inconvenience. Therefore, when buying your phone through private sellers on various sites, you need to determine if the person you are about to send your money to is trustworthy. And you need to base your decision on detailed information about the seller. Various sites display information about how long the seller has been a member, the number of transactions they have completed, and how other buyers rate them. With such details, you’ll know how legit your potential dealer is and their reputation in the industry.

What are You Getting besides the Phone?

The items included with the pre-owned phone give you valuable information about the seller. For instance, your phone should come in the original box and charger.

Consider Software Updates

While the hardware on a pre-owned phone remains the same as the day it was first produced, the software should continue to advance. Choosing a phone where the manufacturer does not fall more than a month behind with the software updates is important. If you are purchasing a pre-owned iPhone, you should ensure that the phone runs the latest software.

Check Your Phone upon Receipt

So you have gone through the above steps and finally, have the phone in your hands. If your dealer has a return policy, the clock is ticking, so it is important to figure out if there are any hidden issues. You can do a basic physical check of the phone to ensure there are no surprises. You can also run a series of checks to verify that the hardware and software on the pre-owned phone are in good working order.

Should you Be Buying a Pre-Owned Phone?

Although it might seem like a long and tiresome process, buying a certified phone is as simple as purchasing a brand new one. This is especially when you already know the brand and model you want to get. So why should you go for a pre-owned phone?

It Saves You Some Bucks

A phone is a significant investment that you have to stick by for some time in order to get the best out of it. But nobody says you must buy a brand new phone every time you need another one. You are more likely to get more for your money if you settle on buying a certified pre-owned phone of your ideal model and brand. Most sites dealing with pre-owned phones make sure to offer the best prices for customers.

Pre-Owned Phones are Like New Phones

If there is one thing you do not have to worry about is the consequences of a damaged phone if you decide to buy a pre-owned one. Why? Because these phones are refurbished by the brand and undergo rigorous security tests and checks. Therefore, you can rest assured that the phone is cleaned top to bottom during the certification process.

Durability

Most pre-owned phones are designed with quality hardware that can last longer than a year or two. And with regular software upgrades, you can get the best value from your investment.

If you are looking for the best deal on a high-quality phone, a certified pre-owned phone might be the best option for you. You can visit a trustworthy and reputable shop to ensure you find a phone that suits your needs.