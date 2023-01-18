Heart attacks also referred to as myocardial infarctions are quite common in India. The most evident indication of a heart attack is pain in the chest. Some other signs of a heart attack include lightheadedness, nausea, and shortness of breath. However, the symptoms of a heart attack differ from person to person. There are some people who might not even feel anything before having a heart attack. It is referred to as a silent heart attack when a person experiences no symptoms of a heart attack. Some of the common silent heart attack symptoms include dizziness, pain in the chest and nausea.

What is a Heart Attack?

A heart attack happens when the heart does not receive sufficient amounts of oxygen and blood. Lack of oxygen and blood causes the heart muscles to die. It is important to receive immediate medical attention in case of a heart attack otherwise the person can also die. Medical attention can increase the chances of survival in case of a heart attack. Here is a list of signs of a heart attack:

chest pain or discomfort

shortness of breath

pain in your arm, shoulder, or neck

nausea

sweating

lightheadedness or dizziness

fatigue

upper body pain

trouble breathing

Causes of Heart Attack

The major cause of heart attack is the buildup of plaque in arteries is referred to as atherosclerosis. This prevents the flow of blood in the arteries and causes a heart attack. Other causes of heart attack include: –

Torn blood vessels

Blood vessel spasms

Drug misuse

Hypoxia, lack of oxygen in the blood

Risk Factors associated with Heart Attack

There are several factors that might increase your chances of getting a heart attack. These include aspects such as your age and family history which you can’t control. The likely age of Heart attack for men is 45 years and above while in women, it is 55 years and above. That being said, heart attacks might also occur when you are younger. Here is a list of reasons for heart attack at a young age: –

Smoking

High cholesterol

Obesity

Lack of exercise

High levels of stress

Diabetes or pre-diabetes

Eating a diet high in trans fats and saturated fats

Alcohol consumption

How is a Heart Attack Diagnosed?

When it comes to the diagnosis of heart attacks, healthcare experts will perform an electrocardiogram (ECG) test to observe your heart. An Electrocardiogram (ECG) uses sound waves to show the heart’s activity which eventually helps the doctors to find out whether or not you have ever suffered from a heart attack. Doctors may also perform a cardiac catheterization test where they use a small tube to check your heart for plaque build-up. In certain scenarios, doctors also inject dye into the heart and get an x-ray done to detect the flow of the dye in your arteries.

Apart from all these, a blood test can also be done to find out whether you have suffered from a heart attack. High levels of Troponin protein inside the blood is a sign of a heart attack.

Treatments for Heart Attack

If you show certain symptoms of heart attack or have suffered from a heart attack in the past, your doctor may perform certain procedures to mitigate the chances of a heart attack in the future:

Stent – It is a tube used to keep the heart open after angioplasty.

Angioplasty – It helps to get rid of plaque in the arteries.

Heart bypass surgery – It is used to allow the flow of blood in the heart.

Heart valve surgery – Surgeons fix the valves to improve the pumping of the heart.

Pacemaker – It is a device that assists in the proper functioning of the heart.

Heart transplant – It is recommended in case the heart has been damaged.

Preventing Heart Attack

Even though there are several risk factors for a heart attack, there are certain measures you can take to prevent the risk of heart attack: –

Eating a healthy diet – Your diet plays an essential role in the proper functioning of the heart. Try to avoid eating things with high levels of fat and cholesterol. Instead, you can increase the amount of fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Exercise regularly – It can help you in burning excess body fat. Getting rid of excess calories can also play a significant role in reducing the risk of a heart attack.

Quit smoking – Smoking is one of the major causes of heart attacks. It is highly recommended that you quit smoking to avoid the risk of getting a heart attack.

Limit your alcohol – Alcohol can also cause a heart attack if consumed in large amounts. It is necessary that you consume liquor in a moderate amount.

Last but not the least, identify the best heart hospital in India where you can get a heart test done and also consult the best cardiologist in India for heart-related problems.

