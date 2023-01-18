Changing circumstances are the reality and one constant truth of our lives. As we evolve and adapt to new changes, we grow. We become wiser and more equipped to deal with new situations and learn a lot more about the people, the community and the world around us.

Inherently, everyone is tuned to resist change, stepping out of one’s comfort zone and doing things that don’t come naturally requires some level of push. For children, accepting change is all the more difficult. They are most at ease when they know what to expect next.

Thus, new situations, such as switching schools and boards, can become difficult. Taking a step like changing a child’s school board can be specifically tricky for them. They need to step out of their comfort zones and adapt to a new world– curriculum, friends, environment and teachers.

However, parents sometimes do not have a choice but to change their children’s school board. The reason may be that the parents get transferred, the current school may not have suitable higher education facilities, the school environment may not be conducive to a child’s learning, the school may not be equipped to meet the unique needs of the child or the new school board better prepares the child for university.

Whatever the reason for changing school boards for your child, a few factors need to be considered before making the decision.

Recognized Education Board’s approval

The new school’s most essential requirement is approval from a recognized board. Schools accredited by a board fulfil the bare minimum check to be deemed quality schools. See the guidelines of each board in Singapore and choose what suits your child the best. IGCSE Singapore is a coveted board because of its holistic education. This curriculum is constant throughout the globe, minimizing the impact of change.

Child’s future education plans

Another factor to be considered while changing your child’s school boards is their plan to pursue higher education abroad. IGCSE Singapore schools follow global curriculums that put your child in a better position to get accepted into the university of their choice. No curriculum will eliminate the chances of studying abroad, but global curriculums offer an edge.

Students from Cambridge and IB typically apply abroad as those boards are globally recognized, offer more exposure in terms of internships, community service and research and follow international ways of learning compared to local boards.

The Management of the School

You need to consider the school’s management as that is key to shaping your child into the person they become. The management is the actual workforce that runs the show and can bring about change and make things easy for the students. Their educational background and experience should be factored into the consideration set as they are vital to a school’s functioning and enhancing student learning.

Your budget

As a parent, you want to provide the best for your child. However, top-of-the-line education needn’t necessarily burn a hole in your pocket. Instead, choose a school within your budget that can inspire your child to be inquisitive, explore their talents and help them acquire new skills. That is the true definition of a good school.

Mental Well-being of the child

Mental health is an essential factor to consider while changing school boards. Environmental change plays a monumental role in shaping children’s mental health. Shifting from a safe, well-known and comfortable environment where familiarity permeates their being to unfamiliar territory, new classmates and a new curriculum may make your child feel isolated.

Mental health directly impacts a student’s personal life along with their academic performance. Thus, you will have to consider talking to your child or taking them to a child psychologist if needed.

The quality of education

Each child is unique in their pace and learning style – not everyone can conform to the standardized education system. When changing school boards, you need to be clear about whether that education system will let your child thrive. If your child has special needs, you need to ensure that the school’s educational philosophies and practices align with your child’s personality and parenting beliefs.

For instance, children cope differently with competitive environments, some may thrive, and others may go into a shell. Don’t go by the school’s name alone. Choose an institution to help your child become a well-rounded individual.

Quality of Teaching Staff

While the management runs the school, the teachers are with your child day in and out. Teachers are the ones who teach, guide, teach, communicate with and understand students; thus, checking their experience and qualifications is critical. Also, enquire what trainings and workshops the school is organizing to impart new skills and experiences to their teachers.

The school’s infrastructure

When changing the school board, you must also check the school’s infrastructure. Just changing the curriculum is not enough; extracurricular and co-curricular activities add to your child’s learning and are critical to their holistic development. Several vital aspects must be part of the infrastructure to ensure dynamic learning.

Sports grounds, food Canteens, Libraries, Science labs, computer labs, sanitation facilities, sports equipment etc., are compulsory inclusions that should be part of the school’s basic offerings.

Location and Transportation

If you have moved to an area in the eastern or central part of Singapore, sending your child to a secondary school in west Singapore just because it offers the board of choice is not wise. Selecting a school near your home is a priority as it saves time and helps children better utilize their day.

Short distances are safe and less time-consuming, lending a better experience to the already significant change that is taking place in the child’s life. If the school is slightly far, you must check out the school’s transportation services.

Safety and Security

Lastly, the new school must act as a safety net for your child when you are not around. Your child will spend most of their time in this new school, and you need to be clear about the security facilities and safety measures the school has undertaken. A child can indeed be themselves and thrive when they know they are in a safe space, so make sure the new school provides that security to your child.